Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams' Fantasy Outlook After Randall Cobb's Injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is dealing with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, which drastically alters the fantasy value of both Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams.

Cobb had been producing to the tune of 610 yards and four touchdowns on 60 receptions this season, but the Packers have the depth to replace him. The top candidates to step up are Nelson and Adams based on the current pecking order. Here is a look at how they have fared thus far in 2016:

Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams' 2016 Stats Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Jordy Nelson 82 1,037 12 Davante Adams 65 922 9 ESPN.com

Nelson was Green Bay's unquestioned No. 1 receiver and quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite target every year from 2011 through 2014, but a torn ACL forced him to miss the entire 2015 campaign.

The former Kansas State standout enjoyed what was by far the best season of his career in 2014 prior to the injury, as he made 98 receptions for 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns, and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Cobb also had a career year that season with 91 grabs for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, so opposing defenses were forced to pick their poison.

His numbers dropped off considerably in 2015 with Nelson out of the picture, though, as he regressed to 79 receptions for 829 yards and six scores.

Defenses were able to focus solely on shutting down Cobb without another big-time threat to worry about, and Nelson now faces that same issue.

Perhaps the biggest key to his success is Adams, who will now have another opportunity to prove himself as a starting-caliber wide receiver after coming on strong in recent weeks.

Adams' fantasy stock was through the roof entering 2015, but the 2014 second-round pick out of Fresno State was highly disappointing, as he registered just 50 catches for 483 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

His ineffectiveness was a drain on Cobb's fantasy value, but Adams has made huge strides in his third NFL season.

The biggest positive working in Nelson's favor is that he figures to draw a greater amount of targets. That will also come with more double coverage, but Nelson is a dynamic threat down the field capable of handling those types of situations.

Even in the wake of Cobb's poor production last season without support, Nelson must be deployed in all fantasy lineups and formats due to his status as a stud receiver.

Adams has shown himself to be a trustworthy target for Rodgers this season, and since he figures to continue drawing more single-coverage assignments than Nelson, he is also a must-start for fantasy owners still in the hunt.

