Tyrod Taylor Injury: Bills QB Undergoing Surgery on Core Muscle

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor announced Thursday via Snapchat that he is set to undergo core-muscle surgery.

The team confirmed the surgery on Twitter:

According to Taylor (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport), the expected recovery time for the surgery is six weeks.

Taylor's procedure puts the Bills in a difficult situation as they attempt to determine if they want to move forward with the former Virginia Tech standout as their starter.

The team can opt out of Taylor's deal if he is deemed healthy by March 11, but if he cannot pass a physical by that date, his contract becomes guaranteed for 2017, per Nick Veronica of the Buffalo News.

According to Spotrac, Taylor is due a $15.5 million option bonus and $12 million base salary for 2017, while $3.25 million of his 2018 salary also becomes guaranteed March 11.

In his first opportunity as a starting quarterback in 2015, Taylor was a pleasant surprise. He threw for 3,035 yards, ran for 568 yards and accounted for 24 total touchdowns.

Josh Kosko of Pro Football Focus named Taylor the breakout player of 2015, adding that he finished second in the NFL with 12 touchdowns on passes at least 20 yards downfield.

Taylor's second season as a starter didn't go quite as smoothly, though, as he accounted for 3,603 total yards, 23 total touchdowns and six interceptions. His completion percentage dropped from 63.7 percent to 61.7 percent, and he was sacked an NFL-high 42 times.

Taylor was benched in Week 17 following the firing of head coach Rex Ryan in an effort to prevent him from suffering further injury.

The Bills are a team in limbo with questions at both quarterback and head coach, but if Taylor's surgery leads to his 2017 contract being guaranteed, then Buffalo may essentially be forced into keeping him for at least one more season.