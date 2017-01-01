Nelson Agholor Injury: Eagles WR Injures Ankle vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Nelson Agholor left the team's Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with an ankle injury and will not return.

The Eagles initially announced he underwent X-rays on his right ankle and then declared him out for the remainder of the contest.

After a disappointing rookie campaign in 2015, Agholor was expected to take on an expanded role, as an NFL executive told Mark Eckel of NJ.com that the receiver was "their best [receiver]."

Instead, Agholor once again struggled to the tune of 36 receptions for 365 yards and two touchdowns, with wide receivers Jordan Matthews and Dorial Green-Beckham, tight end Zach Ertz and running back Darren Sproles all emerging as preferred targets for rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

With Agholor's season now over and Matthews also out, Green-Beckham is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the rest of the game, and rookie Paul Turner may take on an expanded role as well.

It isn't yet known if Agholor's injury will impact his preparation for 2017, but it figures to be a make-or-break year for the former first-round pick as he tries to prove he is capable of being a reliable NFL receiver.

