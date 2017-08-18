Blaise Matuidi Transfers to Juventus from PSG, Agrees to 3-Year Contract

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Blaise Matuidi has left Paris Saint-Germain to join Juventus, it was confirmed on Friday.

The Juve Twitter account revealed the transfer was done and dusted, with the 30-year-old penning a three-year deal with his new club:

The acquisition ensures Juve maintain their depth in midfield following the sale of Mario Lemina:

The transfer ends Matuidi's six-year association with PSG. He's been a vital cog in the club's rise in recent years and departs having won the league title four times.

The France international was viewed as the engine that drove the Parisians forward.

While PSG have made steady improvements in recent years, so too has Matuidi. As he's accrued more experience, there's been an increased maturity about his game. The Frenchman is willing to take the ball in tight areas, commit opponents with his powerful running and lead by example at the core of the team.

In terms of physicality and fitness, few players can match him. Matuidi always seems to be on the move, whether that's getting across to shut down danger or blasting forward with the ball at his feet.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Now he'll have to convert those talents to Serie A, though it's easy to see Matuidi thriving in the division. While the style of play is more tactical in Italy than in Ligue 1, having so much energy and such a massive appetite for all aspects of play will keep Matuidi involved.

It'll be intriguing to see how Massimiliano Allegri seeks to utilise his skills next to the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira.

As a left-footed player, Matuidi brings brilliant balance to an XI, so expect to see him lining up on that side of central midfield. He's been at his best for France and PSG with a natural holding player alongside him, meaning there is license to shuttle between defence and attack.