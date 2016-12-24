Damian Lillard Injury: Trail Blazers Star Sprains Ankle in Loss to Spurs

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard suffered a sprained left ankle in the fourth quarter of his team's 110-90 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

The Oregonian's Joe Freeman reported Lillard was walking with a "noticeable limp" in the locker room and planned to get X-rays on the ankle before leaving the arena.

"I rolled it good," he told reporters.

However, Lillard said he doesn't expect to miss time.

"I don't know how well y'all know me, but I don't plan on sitting out," he said.

Lillard, who's steadily improved across five seasons in the NBA, took on a more prominent role last year following LaMarcus Aldridge's departure. He averaged 25.1 points and 6.8 assists per game to lead Portland to the postseason. Now, the 13-19 Blazers need him to take another step toward superstardom.

The 26-year-old missed seven games last season while recovering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He played in all 82 regular-season games in each of his first three years.

It's also worth noting that Lillard rolled his left ankle twice earlier this season against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. However, neither of those scares proved serious.

If Lillard is forced to miss time, Shabazz Napier should step into a bigger role. C.J. McCollum could also handle additional point guard responsibilities, which would open up more minutes for Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe and Pat Connaughton.