Ben McLemore Reportedly Undergoes Surgery to Repair Foot Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore underwent surgery to repair a non-displaced fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, general manager Chris Wallace announced on Tuesday.

He is expected to miss around 12 weeks of action recovering from the injury, which he suffered while playing a pickup basketball game this offseason.

McLemore, 24, struggled in his four seasons with Sacramento after being the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He averaged just 9.4 points and 1.2 assists in his time with the Kings and fell out of favor in the 2016-17 season when he started just 26 games.

With the Kings rebuilding around a backcourt of Buddy Hield, De'Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic—and veterans like George Hill and Vince Carter added this offseason as well—it was clear there wasn't a spot for McLemore in the team's rotation going forward.

The Grizzlies took a flier on McLemore in free agency, however, signing him to an affordable two-year, $10.7 million deal. Should McLemore live up to the potential that made him such a high pick by the Kings, that deal will be a major bargain.

With him out of action through the team's entire preseason and likely into the start of the regular season, however, Tyreke Evans, Troy Daniels and Wayne Selden will battle for the starting shooting guard position.