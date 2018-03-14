Frank Gore, Lions Reportedly Nearing Contract After 3 Seasons with Colts

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Frank Gore is not ready to hang up his cleats yet, as the 13-year NFL veteran is nearing an agreement with the Detroit Lions.

Per USA Today's Mike Jones, Gore and the Lions are close to a deal for the 2018 season.

Even though Gore has not directly teased retirement, there's always a question of how long a running back in his 30s will be able to stick around. The 34-year-old didn't have his best season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, tying his career low with 3.7 yards per attempt.

In 2016, Gore became the first Colts running back since Joseph Addai nine years earlier to break the 1,000-yard mark.

Upon signing with the Colts in 2015, Gore said his objective was clear, per Cam Inman of the Mercury News: "I've been in San Fran for 10 years. They're a great organization. But I know at this point of my career, I wanted to be with a team who's got a shot at the trophy."

Things didn't work out in Indianapolis for a variety of reasons last season, so now Gore will try to help the Lions in their quest to win the NFL's ultimate prize.

Gore isn't the playmaker he was at his peak with the San Francisco 49ers, but he's a talented veteran who understands how to put himself in a position to succeed. His next team will need to give him help to be a productive runner, but he's proved himself capable of still shouldering a heavy workload out of the backfield.

The Lions have been searching for a long-term answer at running back for years. They have only had two players run for at least 1,000 yards in a season since 2004 (Kevin Jones, Reggie Bush).

Gore's age likely precludes him from being Detroit's long-term solution at the position, but he certainly adds stability to an offense that needs to support quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Lions' leading rusher last season was Ameer Abdullah, who finished with 552 yards. Gore's 961 yards on the ground in 2017 would have been the most by a Detroit running back since Bush five years ago.

Per Pro Football Focus, Gore's overall grade of 80.9 last season was the second-best of his storied career.

Gore does everything a team could ask for as a running back. He's a solid producer on the ground, capable blocker and catches passes out of the backfield. The Lions are a perfect fit for him, and he fills a massive need for them in 2018.