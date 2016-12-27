Rex Ryan Fired by Bills: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan on Tuesday after the team dropped to 7-8 on the season following a 34-31 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

The Bills confirmed Ryan's dismissal on Twitter and announced offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as the interim head coach in Week 17. Assistant head coach Rob Ryan was also relieved of his duties, according to the team.

The Bills hired Ryan in January 2015, and his arrival figured to rejuvenate a team that had floundered as an AFC East also-ran for 15 years before he was brought aboard.

However, the Bills didn't flash much discernible improvement in 2015 despite wielding a high-powered offense that featured a star-studded triumvirate of Tyrod Taylor, LeSean McCoy and Sammy Watkins.

Although the Bills finished the season ranked 12th in points and 13th in total yardage, the defense finished 15th and 19th in those same categories, respectively. Those middling numbers were particularly alarming after the Bills finished fourth in points and yards allowed in 2014 under head coach Doug Marrone.

Buffalo's struggles continued at the start of the 2016 campaign.

An anemic offensive performance in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens was concerning enough, but a defensive collapse in Week 2 against the New York Jets reinforced the notion that Ryan hadn't done enough to retool the Bills.

And while Buffalo did respond to an 0-2 start with four straight wins, three straight losses from Weeks 7-9 crippled optimism that had started to crop up throughout October.

A pair of wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 11 and 12 cooled off the hot seat just a bit, but back-to-back losses to the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers in the heat of the playoff chase in the ensuing two weeks sent Buffalo tumbling back below .500.

Counting 2016, Ryan has now failed to qualify for the playoffs in each of his last six seasons as a head coach. The Bills, meanwhile, are still pining for their first trip to the postseason since 1999.

Rex Ryan's Head Coaching Career Season W-L Playoffs 2009 9-7 Lost in AFC Championship Game 2010 11-5 Lost in AFC Championship Game 2011 8-8 Didn't Qualify 2012 6-10 Didn't Qualify 2013 8-8 Didn't Qualify 2014 4-12 Didn't Qualify 2015 8-8 Didn't Qualify 2016 7-8 Didn't Qualify Source: Pro-Football-Reference.com

Based on the way his time with the Bills and New York Jets ended, it would be surprising to see the 54-year-old turn around and land another head-coaching job in short order. Ryan didn't have a track record of sustained success with the New York Jets, and his stint with the Bills was marred by inconsistencies across the board.

However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ryan garner interest on the open market as a defensive coordinator for teams in need of scheme and attitude overhauls. Ryan's still regarded as one of the league's more aggressive defensive tacticians, and he could use a prosperous stint as a coordinator as a springboard to another head-coaching gig in due time.

And with the Ryan experiment officially over, the Bills desperately need to find a viable and stable long-term solution on the sidelines following unproductive trial runs with Ryan, Doug Marrone and Chan Gailey.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.