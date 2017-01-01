Emmanuel Sanders Injury: Broncos WR Injures Foot vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per Andrew Mason of the team's official website.



Sanders has been a bright spot for the Broncos this season and entered Week 17 with 79 catches for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns.

He tallied career highs with 101 catches, 1,404 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2014 and picked up where he left off during the 2015 campaign, with 1,135 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to get open from the slot or on the outside with his speed while defenders focus on Demaryius Thomas helps open up the aerial attack.

Fortunately for the Broncos, there are other weapons in the offense to shoulder the load. Thomas can be a lethal red-zone threat at 6'3" and a speed option who can beat the defense over the top.

The Broncos can also turn to a rushing attack that features Devontae Booker.

Denver is no longer in playoff contention and will not need Sanders the rest of the season. It is far more important for the defending Super Bowl champions that he is healthy and ready to go at the start of the 2017 campaign.