Bill O'Brien to Return to Texans: Latest Comments and Reaction

After two playoff appearances in three seasons, Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien will return in 2017. Rumors swirled that O'Brien could leave the team due to tension with general manager Rick Smith, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Following Houston's wild-card win over the Oakland Raiders and prior to its AFC Divisional Round showdown with the New England Patriots on Saturday, however, O'Brien made it clear to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that he would be back in 2017.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that the Texans' front office wanted O'Brien to return as well.

Houston hired O'Brien from Penn State in 2014 with the hope that his five seasons as an assistant with the New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick would result in his becoming the next big thing in the NFL's head-coaching ranks.

O'Brien has gone 9-7 in each of his three seasons with the Texans, winning the AFC South in both 2015 and 2016.

The 47-year-old coach was supposed to spark the Texans on offense and find a viable quarterback, but he has struggled in that regard despite his reputation.

O'Brien cycled through a number of signal-callers during his first two years at the helm, including Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer, Case Keenum and T.J. Yates.

He and the Texans were able to lure Brock Osweiler away from the Denver Broncos during the offseason. However, he hasn't established himself as a reliable performer and temporarily lost his job to the unheralded Tom Savage.

Despite O'Brien's issues in terms of finding an answer under center, he has helped the Texans complete three consecutive winning seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Houston also boasted the NFL's No. 1 defense in terms of yardage allowed during the regular season despite the fact that three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt missed nearly the entire campaign.

The Texans have yet to become true contenders in the AFC, but with a potentially dominant defense moving forward, they may be just a quarterback away from developing into a Super Bowl threat.

That is a significant missing piece, although everything else appears to be in place for Houston to be a perennial playoff team.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.