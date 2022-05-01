2022 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team

0 of 32

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

A true evaluation of how a team did in the NFL draft can't start to happen until about two years from the event. But where's the fun in that?

Draft grades have a bad reputation. There are certainly examples of highly rated players who wind up being busts. There are also unheralded picks who become All-Pros.

So it's important to keep in mind what's being evaluated in the practice of grading each team's performance. Here were the criteria for these marks:

Perceived Value: How likely is it that the players selected will live up to their draft status? The Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final big board was strongly considered for this component.

How likely is it that the players selected will live up to their draft status? The Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final big board was strongly considered for this component. Roster Building: Taking the "best player available" seems great in a vacuum. However, team needs have to be a factor. Teams should be looking to find players who address needs that appear in a two-year window.

Taking the "best player available" seems great in a vacuum. However, team needs have to be a factor. Teams should be looking to find players who address needs that appear in a two-year window. Asset Optimization: Trades that occurred before the draft are not being graded. These are about what the team did with what they had when the draft started. Earlier picks are weighted more heavily. That Day 3 prospect you love is more likely to be fighting for a roster spot come camp time than fighting for a Pro Bowl spot.

With that framework established, here's a look at how each team did.