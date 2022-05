2022 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team 0 of 32 Noah K. Murray/Associated Press A true evaluation of how a team did in the NFL draft can't start to happen until about two years from the event. But where's the fun in that? Draft grades have a bad reputation. There are certainly examples of highly rated players who wind up being busts. There are also unheralded picks who become All-Pros. So it's important to keep in mind what's being evaluated in the practice of grading each team's performance. Here were the criteria for these marks: Perceived Value: How likely is it that the players selected will live up to their draft status? The Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final big board was strongly considered for this component.

Arizona Cardinals 1 of 32 Butch Dill/Associated Press Round 2 (55) — TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

(55) — TE Trey McBride, Colorado State Round 3 (87) — Edge Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

(87) — Edge Cameron Thomas, San Diego State Round 3 (100) — Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati

(100) — Edge Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati Round 6 (201) — RB Keaontay Ingram, USC

(201) — RB Keaontay Ingram, USC Round 6 (215) — IOL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

(215) — IOL Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech Round 7 (244) — CB Christian Matthew, Valdosta State

(244) — CB Christian Matthew, Valdosta State Round 7 (256) — Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State

(256) — Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State Round 7 (257) — IOL Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma The Cardinals made eight picks, but it was a draft-day trade that will define their weekend. The Marquise Brown trade is obviously going to be their defining move of this draft. It's a win for the Cardinals in that Brown is a slight upgrade over Christian Kirk, and the club probably improved its relationship with Kyler Murray by getting his college teammate. However, giving up a first-rounder for a player on the fourth year of his rookie contract downgrades the move. Once the Cardinals actually got on the clock, they continued to help Murray by snagging one of the best all-around tight ends in Trey McBride. Rebuilding the defensive front with Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders after losing Chandler Jones this offseason made a lot of sense. Grade: B-

Atlanta Falcons 2 of 32 John Locher/Associated Press Round 1 (8) — WR Drake London, USC

Round 2 (38) — Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

(38) — Edge Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State Round 2 (58) — LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

(58) — LB Troy Andersen, Montana State Round 3 (74) — QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

(74) — QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati Round 3 (82)— Edge DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

(82)— Edge DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky Round 5 (151) — RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU

(151) — RB Tyler Allgeier, BYU Round 6 (190)— IOL Justin Shaffer, Georgia

(190)— IOL Justin Shaffer, Georgia Round 6 (213) — TE John FitzPatrick, Georgia The Falcons should be applauded for not forcing a quarterback in the first round. Going into the season with Marcus Mariota isn't all that exciting, but adding a jumbo receiver in Drake London will make his life easier. London was the top receiver among a talented class on the B/R big board. The Falcons' patience at quarterback paid off in a big way by getting Desmond Ridder. He was the only quarterback to get a first-round grade from the B/R Scouting Department, and the Falcons got him in the third round. In addition to helping out their post-Matt Ryan passing attack, the Falcons got a lot more athletic on defense. Arnold Ebiketie is a bit undersized but has a great first step, and Troy Andersen has the second-highest relative athletic score since 1987, per Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network. Tyler Allgeier has an opportunity to be a Day 3 pick that brings back value. He's the kind of tough between-the-tackles runner the Falcons need to pair with Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield. Grade: A

Baltimore Ravens 3 of 32 Gail Burton/Associated Press Round 1 (14) — S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

(14) — S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Round 1 (25) — IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

(25) — IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Round 2 (45) — Edge David Ojabo, Michigan

(45) — Edge David Ojabo, Michigan Round 3 (76) — DI Travis Jones, Connecticut

(76) — DI Travis Jones, Connecticut Round 4 (110) — OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

(110) — OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota Round 4 (119) — CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

(119) — CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama Round 4 (128) — TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

(128) — TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State Round 4 (130) — P Jordan Stout, Penn State

(130) — P Jordan Stout, Penn State Round 4 (139) — TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

(139) — TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina Round 4 (141) — CB Damarion Williams, Houston

(141) — CB Damarion Williams, Houston Round 6 (196) — RB Tyler Badie, Missouri The Ravens had one of the best first rounds from a value perspective. They started by getting one of the best overall players (seventh overall on B/R big board) in Kyle Hamilton at 14. Then they traded Marquise Brown with one year left on his rookie contract to get the No. 12 player on the B/R big board with the 25th pick (originally the 23rd pick and traded for the 25th). The good news just kept coming for Ravens fans. David Ojabo could have been a top-15 pick before tearing his Achilles, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted he could be ready to go by October. The Ravens shouldn't mind waiting. They grabbed another immediate-impact prospect in Travis Jones in the third round. Jones brings a huge frame with the athleticism to be a factor as a pass-rusher. All told, the Ravens likely walked away from this draft with four solid starters within the next two years. That's not even factoring in a few Day 3 picks with high upside, including massive offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and a pair of tight ends in Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Grade: A+

Buffalo Bills 4 of 32 Joshua Bessex/Associated Press Round 1 (23) — CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

(23) — CB Kaiir Elam, Florida Round 2 (63) — RB James Cook, Georgia

(63) — RB James Cook, Georgia Round 3 (89) — LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

(89) — LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor Round 5 (148) — WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State

(148) — WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State Round 6 (180) — P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

(180) — P Matt Araiza, San Diego State Round 6 (185) — CB Christian Benford, Villanova

(185) — CB Christian Benford, Villanova Round 6 (209) — OT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

(209) — OT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech Round 7 (231) — LB Baylon Spector, Clemson The Buffalo Bills are in contender mode, which means if there's someone available who could make a difference in the playoffs, it makes sense to get aggressive. That's exactly what they did in trading up for Kaiir Elam. With all the talented passers in the AFC, Elam could be a crucial addition to the secondary. James Cook adds another pass-catching dynamic option in the backfield to compete with Devin Singletary. That's an important step toward taking off some of the burden on Josh Allen. Overall, the Day 2 picks weren't all that inspiring, but they were boosted by taking Khalil Shakir in the fifth round. He was the 43rd player overall on the B/R big board, and he adds another young receiver to Josh Allen's arsenal. Shakir could easily show a great return on investment as the heir apparent in the slot to the newly acquired Jamison Crowder. Grade: B

Carolina Panthers 5 of 32 John Locher/Associated Press Round 1 (6) — OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

(6) — OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State Round 3 (94) — QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

(94) — QB Matt Corral, Mississippi Round 4 (120) — LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

(120) — LB Brandon Smith, Penn State Round 6 (189) — Edge Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

(189) — Edge Amare Barno, Virginia Tech Round 6 (199) — IOL Cade Mays, Tennessee

(199) — IOL Cade Mays, Tennessee Round 7 (242) — CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor Trades for Sam Darnold and C.J. Henderson left the Carolina Panthers with a light stockpile of picks. However, we aren't here to grade those trades, so the focus is the sixth pick here. What they did there was add an absolute mauler of a left tackle to an offensive line that was 31st in PFF's final offensive line rankings. That isn't quite the same as finding a franchise quarterback, but it certainly makes it a more appealing landing spot for one. Ekwonu was the third player on the B/R big board, so the value at No. 6 was as good as it possibly could have been. Trading up for Matt Corral has to be seen as a win. The Ole Miss product got a Round 3 grade from the B/R Scouting Department, and the Panthers didn't reach on him. Not a bad investment for a potential starter. Brandon Smith is the most notable of the Day 3 additions. He should compete to get in the linebacker rotation. Overall, the Panthers made two great choices for them with their top two picks. Since we are only grading what happened on draft weekend and forgiving them for the Sam Darnold trade, this is a good haul. Grade: A-

Cincinnati Bengals 7 of 32 Jeff Dean/Associated Press Round 1 (31) — S Daxton Hill, Michigan

(31) — S Daxton Hill, Michigan Round 2 (60) — CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

(60) — CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska Round 3 (95) — DL Zachary Carter, Florida

(95) — DL Zachary Carter, Florida Round 4 (136) — OT Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

(136) — OT Cordell Volson, North Dakota State Round 5 (166) — S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

(166) — S Tycen Anderson, Toledo Round 7 (252) — Edge Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina The Cincinnati Bengals hadn't used a first-round pick on defense since Williams Jackson III in 2016. So it makes some sense the Bengals targeted Daxton Hill. His value will ultimately come down to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo figuring out how to use him. He primarily played in the slot at Michigan but has the athleticism to play deep as well. The defensive investment continued in Day, 2 but the value was questionable. Both Cam Taylor-Britt and Zach Carter were taken more than 60 spots ahead of where the B/R big board had them ranked. After investing heavily in the offensive line in free agency the idea of utilizing the draft to build out the defense is fine. But it's hard to get too excited about what the Bengals did from a value standpoint. Grade: B-

Cleveland Browns 8 of 32 Michael Woods/Associated Press Round 3 (68) — CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

(68) — CB Martin Emerson, Mississippi State Round 3 (78) — Edge Alex Wright, UAB

(78) — Edge Alex Wright, UAB Round 3 (99) — WR David Bell, Purdue

(99) — WR David Bell, Purdue Round 4 (108) — DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

(108) — DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma Round 4 (124) — K Cade York, LSU

(124) — K Cade York, LSU Round 5 (156) — RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

(156) — RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati Round 6 (202) — WR Michael Woods II, Oklahoma

(202) — WR Michael Woods II, Oklahoma Round 7 (223) — Edge Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

(223) — Edge Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma Round 7 (246) — C Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech General manager Andrew Berry channeled his inner Kevin Costner here working his way up and down the board. The Fitzgerald-Spielberger trade chart that Over the Cap uses to analyze draft trades loved Berry moving back in the second round to pick up two fourth-round picks. The Cleveland Browns did well to find Martin Emerson—a long and physical cornerback—in the back half of the second. He fits what they are looking for in a cornerback and could contribute at a premium position. Alex Wright and David Bell are opposite prospects. Wright's athletic profile projects the ability to be better in the NFL than he was in college, while Bell will have to overcome a general lack of athleticism to find success in the league. This class was always going to be short on immediate impact players. That's the cost of trading for a quarterback like the Browns did with Deshaun Watson. But trading back was an even bigger move toward quantity over quality in this class. Grade: C+

Dallas Cowboys 9 of 32 Darron Cummings/Associated Press Round 1 (24) — OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

(24) — OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa Round 2 (56) — Edge Sam Williams, Mississippi

(56) — Edge Sam Williams, Mississippi Round 3 (88) — WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

(88) — WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama Round 4 (129) — TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

(129) — TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Round 5 (155) — OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

(155) — OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota Round 5 (167) — CB DaRon Bland, Fresno State

(167) — CB DaRon Bland, Fresno State Round 5 (176) — LB Damone Clark, LSU

(176) — LB Damone Clark, LSU Round 5 (178) — DI John Ridgeway, Arkansas

(178) — DI John Ridgeway, Arkansas Round 6 (193) — LB Devin Harper, Oklahoma State Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin will be the deciding factor as to how Tyler Smith pans out. The nasty demeanor and physicality are easy to love, but Smith has some technical things to work out in pass protection to maximize his value. He's a bit of a project with the 24th pick. It's hard to love the pick when Jermaine Johnson II or George Karlaftis would have immediately contributed as pass-rushers. Getting Sam Williams on Day 2 salvages the grade from that perspective. The Ole Miss product ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine and had 12.5 sacks in his final season. Value was hard to find at the quarterback position. Pass-catchers flew off the board early and often, but the Cowboys have to be happy with Jalen Tolbert dropping all the way to the third round. According to PFF, no receiver in college football had more receptions of 15 or more yards than Tolbert. Grade: B-

Denver Broncos 10 of 32 Charlie Riedel/Associated Press Round 2 (64) — Edge Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

(64) — Edge Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma Round 3 (80) — TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

(80) — TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA Round 4 (115) — CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

(115) — CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh Round 4 (116) — Edge Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

(116) — Edge Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State Round 5 (152) — S Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma

(152) — S Delarrin Turner-Yell, Oklahoma Round 5 (162) — WR Montrell Washington, Samford

(162) — WR Montrell Washington, Samford Round 5 (171) — C Luke Wattenberg, Washington

(171) — C Luke Wattenberg, Washington Round 6 (206) — DI Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin

(206) — DI Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin Round 7 (232) — CB Faion Hicks, Wisconsin The Denver Broncos didn't have the capital to be too splashy, but they got solid value with what they had. Nik Bonitto is a bit of an undersized one-trick pony as an edge player. Fortunately, that one trick is chasing down quarterbacks. The 248-pounder ran a 4.54 40-yard dash, and it shows up in his speed rush on film. Greg Dulcich was a great pickup in the third round. He was named the "best receiver" of the class by the B/R Scouting Department and addresses a clear need after Noah Fant was traded away as part of the Russell Wilson trade. While the hit rate on Day 3 picks isn't great, it helps when you have seven bites at the apple. Eyioma Uwazarike is the most interesting fo the bunch. He's an older prospect after a six-year collegiate career, but at 6'6" and 316 pounds with 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks in his final season, he's an intriguing fit as a defensive tackle/defensive end hybrid. Grade: B

Detroit Lions 11 of 32 Doug Benc/Associated Press Round 1 (2) — Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

(2) — Edge Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Round 1 (12) — WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

(12) — WR Jameson Williams, Alabama Round 2 (46) — Edge Josh Pachal, Kentucky

(46) — Edge Josh Pachal, Kentucky Round 3 (97) — S Kerby Joseph, Illinois

(97) — S Kerby Joseph, Illinois Round 5 (177) — TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

(177) — TE James Mitchell, Virginia Tech Round 6 (188) — LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

(188) — LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State Round 6 (217) — Edge James Houston IV, Jackson State

(217) — Edge James Houston IV, Jackson State Round 7 (237) — CB Chase Lucas, Arizona State The Detroit Lions front office had to be ecstatic the Jaguars were willing to take the gamble on Travon Walker at the top of the draft. It allowed them to take a prospect in Hutchinson that brings a high floor to the table while still carrying the potential to be a Pro Bowl-caliber pass-rusher. The news kept getting better for the Lions' faithful in the first round. They moved back 12 spots in the second round and give up a third-rounder to move up 20 spots in the first and pick up Jameson Williams. Jared Goff might not have the arm to unlock his potential, but whoever the quarterback in 2023 is going to be grateful for the move. Doubling down on edge-rushers was a smart move. The Lions were 29th in pressure percentage last season, per Pro Football Reference. Hutchinson and Josh Paschal should help that number rise. Kerby Joseph was the first questionable pick for the Lions brass. He was ranked as B/R's 177th overall prospect, so taking him with a top-100 selection was a reach. Grade: A

Houston Texans 13 of 32 David J. Phillip/Associated Press Round 1 (3) — CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Round 1 (15) — IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

(15) — IOL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Round 2 (37) — S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

(37) — S Jalen Pitre, Baylor Round 2 (44) — WR John Metchie III, Alabama

(44) — WR John Metchie III, Alabama Round 3 (75) — LB Christian Harris, Alabama

(75) — LB Christian Harris, Alabama Round 4 (107) — RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

(107) — RB Dameon Pierce, Florida Round 5 (150) — DI Thomas Booker, Stanford

(150) — DI Thomas Booker, Stanford Round 5 (170) —TE Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State

(170) —TE Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State Round 6 (205) — T Austin Deculus, LSU It's hard to love the Stingley pick at No. 3 when the team is banking on getting the 2019 version and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has three years of lockdown play on film. That said, the version of Stingley we saw when he was a freshman has All-Pro potential. Kenyon Green was a bit of a reach at No. 15 even if the Houston Texans did trade back before taking him. He was No. 42 on the B/R big board, and with a relative athletic score of 5.98, he isn't elite in that area. Jalen Pitre, Christian Harris and Dameon Pierce were all great value picks in the middle of the draft. Given the Texans roster, they should be immediate contributors. The John Metchie III pick is the lone confusing one in that range. He's still recovering from a torn ACL and was 94th on the B/R big board but went 50 spots higher. At least it was a reach on a position of need. Grade: B

Indianapolis Colts 14 of 32 Julio Cortez/Associated Press Round 2 (53) — WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

(53) — WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati Round 3 (73) — TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

(73) — TE Jelani Woods, Virginia Round 3 (77) — T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

(77) — T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan Round 3 (96) — S Nick Cross, Maryland

(96) — S Nick Cross, Maryland Round 5 (159) — DI Eric Johnson, Missouri State

(159) — DI Eric Johnson, Missouri State Round 6 (192) — TE Andrew Ogletree, Youngstown State

(192) — TE Andrew Ogletree, Youngstown State Round 6 (216) — DI Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati

(216) — DI Curtis Brooks, Cincinnati Round 7 (239) — S Rodney Thomas II, Yale The Indianapolis Colts came into this draft with a need to improve the weaponry for Matt Ryan and hopefully land a starting tackle prospect. That was a tall ask given their draft capital, but general manager Chris Ballard ended up navigating it well. Alec Pierce gives Ryan another big-bodied receiver to work with opposite of Michael Pittman Jr., while Jelani Woods' size and athleticism make him the most intriguing tight end prospect in the whole class. The true steal in this class is Bernhard Raimann, though. He was the fourth tackle and 28th overall prospect at a premium position, and the Colts stopped his slide with the 77th pick. The Colts easily had the most athletic draft class by Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte's relative athletic score. If this class is as successful as it could be, that's going to be a metric that continues to get increased attention. Grade: A

Jacksonville Jaguars 15 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 1 (1) — Edge Travon Walker, Georgia

(1) — Edge Travon Walker, Georgia Round 1 (27) — LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

(27) — LB Devin Lloyd, Utah Round 3 (65) — C Luke Fortner, Kentucky

(65) — C Luke Fortner, Kentucky Round 3 (70) — LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

(70) — LB Chad Muma, Wyoming Round 5 (154) — RB Snoop Conner, Mississippi

(154) — RB Snoop Conner, Mississippi Round 6 (197) — CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist

(197) — CB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist Round 7 (222) — CB Montaric Brown, Arkansas Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke really swung for the fences making Travon Walker the No. 1 pick. Walker's freakish size and speed combination are tantalizing, but there's a lot of projection to justify making him the top pick when there were more proven options available. The biggest story after Walker is Baalke's apparent affinity for off-ball linebackers. They spent a Day 1 and Day 2 pick on Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma. The move gives them flexibility in the middle of their defense, but it is a little odd given the contract they just handed Foyesade Oluokun. Ultimately, Jacksonville got better through this draft, but that's a pretty low bar. There are legitimate questions about whether the team got the best value out of the draft picks it had. Grade: B-

Kansas City Chiefs 16 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 1 (21) — CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

(21) — CB Trent McDuffie, Washington Round 1 (30) — Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue

(30) — Edge George Karlaftis, Purdue Round 2 (54) — WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

(54) — WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan Round 2 (62) — S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

(62) — S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati Round 3 (103) — LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

(103) — LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Round 4 (135) — CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

(135) — CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State Round 5 (145) — T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

(145) — T Darian Kinnard, Kentucky Round 7 (243) — CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State

(243) — CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State Round 7 (251) — RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers

(251) — RB Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers Round 7 (259) — S Nazeeh Johnson, Marshall The rich really got richer with this draft haul. Everyone in the AFC West now has the makings of an elite passing attack. So it makes sense the Kansas City Chiefs got aggressive in adding a corner who can fit their scheme. Trent McDuffie does not have prototypical size, but he played more press than anyone not named Sauce Gardner, per PFF. The pattern of taking high-effort players with atypical length continued with the George Karlaftis selection at No. 30. He was ranked as the eighth overall prospect on the B/R big board, so getting him at 30 is a potential steal that fills a need. The Chiefs kept finding the values in Day 2. Skyy Moore is set up to have early success. Patrick Mahomes is going to love his feel for getting open and route running. Leo Chenal is an uber-athletic linebacker with the potential to be an elite run defender and devastating blitzer. Kansas City is trusting Mahomes to elevate the offense. The team did a great job of investing in a defense that can hold up its end of the bargain. Grade: A

Las Vegas Raiders 17 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 3 (90) — IOL Dylan Parham, Memphis

(90) — IOL Dylan Parham, Memphis Round 4 (122) — RB Zamir White, Georgia

(122) — RB Zamir White, Georgia Round 4 (126) — DI Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

(126) — DI Neil Farrell Jr., LSU Round 5 (175) — DI Matthew Butler, Tennessee

(175) — DI Matthew Butler, Tennessee Round 7 (238) — G Thayer Munford, Ohio State

(238) — G Thayer Munford, Ohio State Round 7 (250) — RB Brittain Brown, UCLA This is one of those draft classes where it's important to keep in mind that we are grading how well teams did with what they had. The Las Vegas Raiders didn't pick until the third round and still managed to get good prospects who should compete to fill holes they have on the roster. Dylan Parham was No. 76 on the B/R big board and the No. 8 interior lineman. They got him with the 90th pick. He has the athleticism and ability to challenge for the starting right guard spot from Day 1, which would allow the team to move Alex Leatherwood back to tackle. The Zamir White pick makes a lot of sense after the team declined Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option. He'll give them a young complementary back. The under-the-radar picks that could be significant are Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. Both project to be assets against the run. The idea of doubling up in hopes that at least one of them becomes an early contributor is laudable. Grade: B+

Los Angeles Chargers 18 of 32 David Becker/Getty Images Round 1 (17) — IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College

(17) — IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College Round 3 (79) — S JT Woods, Baylor

(79) — S JT Woods, Baylor Round 4 (123) — RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

(123) — RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Round 5 (160) — DI Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA

(160) — DI Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA Round 6 (195) — IOL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

(195) — IOL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia Round 6 (214) — CB Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest

(214) — CB Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest Round 7 (236) — CB Deane Leonard, Mississippi

(236) — CB Deane Leonard, Mississippi Round 7 (260) — FB Zander Horvath, Purdue One of the biggest organizational priorities for the Los Angeles Chargers has to be protecting Justin Herbert at all costs. They took a strong step toward that goal with Zion Johnson in the first round. His rise from a 0-star prospect at Davidson to a first-round draft pick out of Boston College embodies the kind of work ethic you want to add in the first round. After Johnson, it's hard to get too excited about any one of their picks. JT Woods could end up being a serviceable starter, but there were higher-upside options available. Jamaree Salyer is the most intriguing of the Day 3 picks. The 6'3", 321-pound lineman played all over the line at Georgia. That versatility could make him a career-long utility player at worst, with the potential to become a starting guard down the line. Grade: B+

Los Angeles Rams 19 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 3 (104) — IOL Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

(104) — IOL Logan Bruss, Wisconsin Round 4 (142) — CB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

(142) — CB Decobie Durant, South Carolina State Round 5 (164) — RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

(164) — RB Kyren Williams, Notre Dame Round 6 (211) — S Quentin Lake, UCLA

(211) — S Quentin Lake, UCLA Round 6 (212) — CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

(212) — CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia Round 6 (235) — Edge Daniel Hardy, Montana State

(235) — Edge Daniel Hardy, Montana State Round 7 (253) — S Russ Yeast, Kansas State

(253) — S Russ Yeast, Kansas State Round 7 (261) — OT A.J. Arcuri, Michigan State Even taking into account the Los Angeles Rams' limited supply of picks, this just isn't an inspiring draft class. Logan Bruss is best described as solid. B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn described him as "best at guard in the NFL with the base, body control, strength and technique to become a quality backup inside." The most exciting pick might be Kyren Williams. The running back didn't stand out with his athletic testing at the combine, but he was a reliable pass-catching back at Notre Dame. He had 78 career receptions and drew a comparison to James White in his B/R scouting report. The Rams have proved they don't have to have great drafts to be Super Bowl contenders. That's a good thing given this year's group. Grade: C

Miami Dolphins 20 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 3 (102) — LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

(102) — LB Channing Tindall, Georgia Round 4 (125) — WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

(125) — WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech Round 7 (224) — Edge Cameron Goode, Cal

(224) — Edge Cameron Goode, Cal Round 7 (247) — QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State The Miami Dolphins are seemingly trying to emulate the Los Angeles Rams' approach to the draft by trading many of their picks for established veterans. The Dolphins pulled off a blockbuster trade this offseason, sending the No. 29 pick along with 2022 second- and fourth-rounders and 2023 fourth- and sixth-rounders to the Kansas City Chiefs for star wideout Tyreek Hill. That left Miami with only four picks to use this year. Channing Tindall is the highlight of the class. His sideline-to-sideline speed should help him get on the field as a rookie. Part of that will be in sub-packages, but he should also be a factor on special teams. The Dolphins took wideout Erik Ezukanma in the fourth round, but he didn't even make the top 200 on B/R's final big board. Luckily, they won't need him to make an immediate impact with all of the changes they've made to their receiver room this offseason. Grade: C-

Minnesota Vikings 21 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 1 (32) — S Lewis Cine, Georgia

(32) — S Lewis Cine, Georgia Round 2 (42) — CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

(42) — CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson Round 2 (59) — G Ed Ingram, LSU

(59) — G Ed Ingram, LSU Round 3 (66) — LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

(66) — LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma Round 4 (118) — CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

(118) — CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri Round 5 (165) — Edge Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

(165) — Edge Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota Round 5 (169) — RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina

(169) — RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina Round 6 (184) — OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois

(184) — OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois Round 6 (191) — WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

(191) — WR Jalen Nailor, Michigan State Round 7 (227) — TE Nick Muse, South Carolina New Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah showed he's more than willing to wheel and deal during his first draft. He traded the Nos. 12 and 46 picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the Nos. 32, 34 and 66 picks. In other words, the Vikings essentially moved down 20 spots in the first round to go up 12 spots in the second round and get an extra third-rounder. It's hard to love that trade given how many high-value prospects they missed out on between Nos. 12 to 32. Still, Lewis Cine's athleticism and ability to play as a deep safety should pair well alongside Harrison Smith. However, Adofo-Mensah flipped the script on Day 2 by trading the 34th pick for the 53rd and 59th picks. He then traded up to get Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who could become a valuable starter. Cine and Booth have the ability to drastically improve the Vikings secondary, while Ed Ingram could become a valuable cog in the offensive line. Grade: B

New Orleans Saints 23 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 1 (11) — WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

(11) — WR Chris Olave, Ohio State Round 1 (19) — OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

(19) — OT Round 2 (49) — CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

(49) — CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee Round 5 (161) — LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

(161) — LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State Round 6 (194) — DL Jordan Jackson, Air Force The New Orleans Saints set out to get two immediate contributors in the first round, and that's exactly what they did. Trevor Penning is reminiscent of Terron Armstead as a prospect. He's an uber-athletic tackle coming from a small school. He'll now replace Armstead, who started 93 games for the Saints over the past nine seasons before signing with the Dolphins this offseason. Meanwhile, the B/R Scouting Department considered Chris Olave to be the best route-runner and most pro-ready wideout in this year's class. His ability to find soft spots in coverage should make him a reliable target for quarterback Jameis Winston right away. Taking Alontae Taylor in the third round was far from a slam dunk, but cornerback is an increasingly valuable position. We can't fault the Saints for stocking up there even though the B/R Scouting Department gave Taylor a fourth-round grade. The key to this draft was nailing the first two picks, and the Saints seem to have done that. Grade: B+

Philadelphia Eagles 26 of 32 Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Round 1 (13) — DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

(13) — DL Jordan Davis, Georgia Round 2 (51) — C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

(51) — C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska Round 3 (83) — LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

(83) — LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia Round 6 (181) — Edge Kyron Johnson, Kansas

(181) — Edge Kyron Johnson, Kansas Round 6 (198) — TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU If you had to sum up the Philadelphia Eagles' draft strategy in one word, it would be aggressive. The Eagles traded the Nos. 15, 124, 162 and 166 picks to the Texans to jump ahead of the Ravens to No. 13, where they took Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis. He was one of the standouts of the combine and had the highest relative athletic score of any defensive tackle since 1987, according to Kent Lee Platte of Pro Football Network. However, he played only 38 percent of the snaps at Georgia, which raises questions about whether he can be a three-down player. While trades before the draft aren't being considered in these grades, the Eagles' trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown does factor in. After whiffing on some early-round wideouts in recent years, they traded the Nos. 18 and 101 picks to land an established star. With quarterback Jalen Hurts still on his rookie contract, the Eagles' cap situation enabled them to hand Brown a four-year, $100 million extension. They're now in a great position to find out whether Hurts can be their long-term answer under center. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon must be thrilled that they landed linebacker Nakobe Dean with their third-round pick. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Dean's size, injury history and a current pectoral injury all caused him to slide further than expected. If he's able to stay healthy, he could wind up being the biggest steal of the draft. Grade: A-

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 of 32 Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press Round 1 (20) — QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

(20) — QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Round 2 (52) — WR George Pickens, Georgia

(52) — WR George Pickens, Georgia Round 3 (84) — Edge DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

(84) — Edge DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Round 4 (138) — WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

(138) — WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis Round 6 (208) — TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State

(208) — TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State Round 7 (225) — LB Mark Robinson, Mississippi

(225) — LB Mark Robinson, Mississippi Round 7 (241) — QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State Kenny Pickett going to the Pittsburgh Steelers is a great storyline from a narrative standpoint. They got their pick of quarterbacks at No. 20 and took advantage of the opportunity to take a local product in Pickett. Outside of that, though, it's hard to get too excited about him. Pickett put together a great final season at Pitt, but the coaching staff there may have already squeezed out all of his potential. He'll be 24 by the time his rookie season starts, and he brings limited upside. Even if Pickett doesn't bring sky-high potential, there's still a lot to like about Pittsburgh's draft class. The Steelers are no stranger to getting good value in the middle rounds, and they might have done it again. Georgia wide receiver George Pickens didn't get play much in his final season after recovering from a torn ACL, but he has two seasons' worth of film in the SEC that says he's a pro-caliber wide receiver. Meanwhile, Texas A&M edge-rusher DeMarvin Leal was once a first-round-caliber prospect. Now he goes to a franchise known for developing defensive linemen with a chip on his shoulder. Grade: B+

San Francisco 49ers 28 of 32 Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press Round 2 (61) — Edge Drake Jackson, USC

(61) — Edge Drake Jackson, USC Round 3 (93) — HB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

(93) — HB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU Round 3 (105) — WR Danny Gray, SMU

(105) — WR Danny Gray, SMU Round 4 (134) — T Spencer Burford, UTSA

(134) — T Spencer Burford, UTSA Round 5 (172) — CB Samuel Womack, Toledo

(172) — CB Samuel Womack, Toledo Round 6 (187) — T Nick Zakelj, Fordham

(187) — T Nick Zakelj, Fordham Round 6 (220) — DL Kalia Davis, UCF

Round 6 (221) — CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

(221) — CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State Round 7 (262) — QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State The San Francisco 49ers could have bolstered their secondary earlier in the draft, but it's hard to fault them for taking pass-rusher Drake Jackson instead. He might have been selected much higher if not for a late-season injury that ultimately might have no effect on his NFL career. After watching what sixth-round running back Elijah Mitchell did in this offense last year as a rookie, it's hard to feel good about the Niners spending a third-rounder on Ty Davis-Price. Danny Gray was a better use of resources. The speedy receiver provides more depth and could be elevated into a larger role than expected if the Niners do trade Deebo Samuel. San Francisco also got a potential steal on Day 3 with Spencer Burford. The 6'4", 304-pound blocker could eventually play tackle, but his movement skills could also make him a great guard in this system. Grade: B

Seattle Seahawks 29 of 32 John Locher/Associated Press Round 1 (9) — OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

(9) — OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State Round 2 (40) — Edge Boye Mafe, Minnesota

(40) — Edge Boye Mafe, Minnesota Round 2 (41) — RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

(41) — RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Round 3 (72) — OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

(72) — OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State Round 4 (109) — CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

(109) — CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati Round 5 (153) — CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

(153) — CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA Round 5 (158) — Edge Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

(158) — Edge Tyreke Smith, Ohio State Round 7 (229) — WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

(229) — WR Bo Melton, Rutgers Round 7 (233) — TE Dareke Young, Lenoir-Rhyne The Seattle Seahawks didn't find their successor to longtime quarterback Russell Wilson in the first round. However, they did try to make life much easier for whomever that winds up being. Charles Cross might be the best pure pass-protector in this year's draft class. He gave up only two sacks and 14 hurries in Mike Leach's pass-happy offense last season, per PFF. It's always a good idea to build a team through the trenches. That was a theme for the Seahawks in general. Following up the Cross pick with lightning-fast edge-rusher Boye Mafe and another offensive tackle in Abraham Lucas could pay off big down the line. Kenneth Walker III is fine in a vacuum. He's a great prospect and is capable of being an every-down back. But with Rashaad Penny going off for 671 rushing yards in the final five games of last season season, taking Walker in the second round wasn't the best use of resources for Seattle. Then again, with Drew Lock the current presumed starting quarterback, anything the Seahawks can do to build the run game is a plus. Grade: A-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 of 32 Darron Cummings/Associated Press Round 2 (33) — DL Logan Hall, Houston

(33) — DL Logan Hall, Houston Round 2 (57) — IOL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

(57) — IOL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan Round 3 (91) — RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

(91) — RB Rachaad White, Arizona State Round 4 (106) — TE Cade Otton, Washington

(106) — TE Cade Otton, Washington Round 4 (133) — K Jake Camarda, Georgia

(133) — K Jake Camarda, Georgia Round 5 (157) — CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

(157) — CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State Round 6 (218) — TE Ko Kieft, Minnesota

(218) — TE Ko Kieft, Minnesota Round 7 (248) — Edge Andre Anthony, LSU The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a strong start by trading back and still getting a player that makes sense for them. Logan Hall is a jumbo edge prospect who will likely start his career inside but could develop into an outside pass-rusher. Joining the veteran Bucs defensive front will allow him to evolve with their future needs. The Bucs got some other high-value targets later in the draft. The B/R Scouting Department pegged Luke Goedeke as the biggest sleeper among the interior offensive linemen in this class, and they named fourth-round pick Cade Otton as the best blocker among the tight ends. Unless Hall reaches his ceiling, there might not be any All-Pro players in Tampa Bay's draft class. That's OK. This draft was about finding role players who can help extend the Bucs' current Super Bowl window. Grade: B

Tennessee Titans 31 of 32 Michael Woods/Associated Press Round 1 (18) — WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

(18) — WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas Round 2 (35) — CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

(35) — CB Roger McCreary, Auburn Round 3 (69) — OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

(69) — OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Round 3 (86) — QB Malik Willis, Liberty

(86) — QB Malik Willis, Liberty Round 4 (131) — RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan

(131) — RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan Round 4 (143) — TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland

(143) — TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland Round 5 (163) — WR Kyle Philips, UCLA

(163) — WR Kyle Philips, UCLA Round 6 (204) — CB Theo Jackson, Tennessee

(204) — CB Theo Jackson, Tennessee Round 6 (219) — LB Chance Campbell, Ole Miss It's never easy to trade away a talented player. However, it's also easy to understand the Tennessee Titans' hesitance to hand A.J. Brown a megadeal given the ballooning market for wide receivers and his injury history. The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles on Thursday night for the Nos. 18 and 101 overall picks. They spent the former on his potential replacement, Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks. They just have to hope that trade works out like the deal that the Vikings made for Justin Jefferson and not like the one San Francisco made for Javon Kinlaw. The Titans' draft class ultimately hinges on third-round pick Malik Willis. He got a second-round grade from the B/R Scouting Department, but some team figured to reach on him a round too early based on his enormous potential. Instead, the Titans got him at a great value, and they'll be a good situation for him. He'll get to sit behind Ryan Tannehill while learning a pro offense and improving upon his ability to win inside the pocket. Grade: B