Lewis Cine NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' S

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/4"

WEIGHT: 199

HAND: 9 3/8"

ARM: 32 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'6"





40-YARD DASH: 4.37

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 36.5"

BROAD: 11'1"





POSITIVES

— Good feel and anticipation in coverage. Quick reaction to the ball when thrown.

— Above-average vision and awareness. Able to pick up and pass routes through zone.

— Good breaking ability when he’s able to settle in and with routes in front of him.

— Triggers quickly to the run with good physicality. Defeats blocks with good leverage. Fills running lanes with speed.





NEGATIVES

— One-speed runner. Ran a 4.37 at the 2022 NFL combine but did not play with that same level of burst and speed on the field.

— Average route recognition. Can be slow out of breaks at times. Lacks change of direction to match more elite receivers.

— Below-average positioning can lead to him falling behind or getting stacked in the pass game.

— High tackler who can bleed yards or get shrugged off.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 STATISTICS

15 G, 73 TOT, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 9 PD





OVERALL

Lewis Cine is a two-year starter with tons of production and over 100 career tackles. He has good length and size on his frame. When playing the run, he reads and reacts very quickly, filling his running lane with aggression and the willingness to throw his body around. As well as playing closer to the line of scrimmage, he shows the ability to track and tackle in the open field. Cine is a physical tackler who often tackles high, taking the brunt of the collision. This can also lead to him giving up unnecessary yards and even missing tackles.

When playing the pass, Cine is more than capable of holding his own in man coverage. A smooth pedal paired with quick feet allows him to get out of breaks with good speed. When in man coverage, he occasionally guesses the route and squats on routes. Further into it, he shows good timing and technique when breaking up passes. As a deep safety in zone coverage, he does a very good job playing the quarterback. His pedal allows him to gain ground, while his fluid hips allow him to open and run, and his ball skills allow him to attack it in the air.

Cine is at his best when he has space between him and receivers, giving him time to see the play develop and react. With his skills and production, he has the ability to be a high-level backup with spot-starting duties later in his career.





GRADE: 7.7 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 47

POSITION RANK: S4

PRO COMPARISON: Kenny Vaccaro





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings