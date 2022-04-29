Kyler Gordon NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' CB

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/2"

WEIGHT: 194

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 31"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.52

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Full-bodied player with good strength. Has length to play against bigger receivers and tight ends.

— Has positional flexibility. Played both the slot and outside cornerback.

— Aggressive player who likes to get hands on receivers at the line of scrimmage in press and downfield.

— Plays the ball in the air well. Doesn't panic and has the ball skills and hands to catch the ball. Plays through the reception point.





NEGATIVES

— Has average functional strength at times. Can get stuck to blockers and slow to disengage.

— Hip tightness causes him to be rigid in press. Often rounds breaks.

— Average foot quickness and burst out of breaks. Long strider who has trouble sinking hips to get out of breaks when at full speed. Gets bumped off and rounds breaks at the top of routes.

— Has trouble with twitchier receivers. Lacks initial burst and change of direction in press.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Erratic movements at times. Jumps around in zone, which can lead to poor distribution in zone coverage.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 45 TOT, 2 TFL, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 1 FF





OVERALL

Kyler Gordon is a physical cornerback who excels at tackling. He runs through ball-carriers, delivering strong blows all over the field.

With his ability to play close to the line of scrimmage, Gordon excels at blitzing. He plays fast and shows the ability to shoot the gap. Although he plays with good physicality, he at times gets stuck to blockers and has trouble disengaging.

In the pass game, Gordon does his best when he's able to see the routes develop in front of him and can see the quarterback throw the ball. With adequate speed, he sometimes struggles when matched against faster receiving threats.

Gordon's hip tightness shows up when he's asked to swivel his hips in press coverage, as well as when he covers double-moves. He also has difficulty sinking his hips to get in and out of breaks, causing him to round his breaks.

Though Gordon does a good job playing the ball on short or intermediate routes, he struggles to locate and play the ball downfield. He's at his best in underneath zone coverage.

Gordon needs to prove that his speed isn't a liability in his game by performing well in the 40-yard dash and the short shuttles. He looks to be a backup player with a defined role in the NFL.





GRADE: 7.7 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 45

POSITION RANK: CB6

PRO COMPARISON: Byron Maxwell





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings