Perrion Winfrey NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' DL

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 5/8"

WEIGHT: 290

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 35 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 7'0 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.89

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Above-average burst off the snap. Can shoot forward to initiate contact right away, as well as shoot across into a different gap.

— Good foot speed and quickness when working across the line of scrimmage. Can fight across the offensive lineman's face into the far-side gap.

— Good length for the position. Improved technique could help make that an advantage for him in the future.

— Flashes impressive upper-body strength to knock blockers back.





NEGATIVES

— Leg drive is inconsistent, both in the run game and as a pass-rusher. Too often stalls out.

— Anchor in the run game is not there. Does not settle and play with a wide base when needed. Can only function as a penetrator right now.

— Hand placement needs work. Engages with his forearms rather than his hands too often.

— Too many pass-rushing reps where he stutters his feet on a two-way go without gaining any ground towards the blocker.





Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 23 TOT, 11 TFL, 5.5 SK, 1 FF





NOTES

— No. 1-rated JUCO transfer recruit in 2020, per 247Sports. Had offers from LSU, Alabama, Texas, Baylor and more.

— Started both seasons at Oklahoma.

— 2022 Senior Bowl MVP

OVERALL

Perrion Winfrey is a ball of potential. He comes off the ball well, shows the lateral speed to rip across the line of scrimmage and flashes overwhelming upper-body power from time to time. All of those tools suggest he can be a big-time disruptor in the NFL.

However, Winfrey's technique is a few years away from being NFL-ready, and there should be concern about how he will hold up when he needs to anchor against the run. The sub-300-pound former JUCO transfer may still have room to add weight and strength, but he'll have to prove it.

Winfrey was largely miscast as a 0/1-technique at Oklahoma, but he projects more as an upfield penetrator from 3-technique in the NFL. However, the NFL is starting to move away from one-gap defensive fronts that allow players like Winfrey to just fire off the ball, so it's worth wondering how valued players like him will be over the next few years.

Winfrey has exciting traits and developmental value, but he is at least a few years away from being NFL-ready. He's also best suited for a role that is no longer as prevalent in the NFL as it once was.





GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 88

POSITION RANK: DL9

PRO COMPARISON: Jonathan Bullard





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen