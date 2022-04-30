Darian Kinnard NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' IOL

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5 3/8"

WEIGHT: 322

HAND: 11 1/4"

ARM: 35"

WINGSPAN: 6'11 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 5.31

3-CONE: 8.11

SHUTTLE: 4.96

VERTICAL: 25"

BROAD: 8'3"





POSITIVES

— Massive frame with a surprisingly lean build.

— Carries his weight well and has eye-catching burst out of his stance.

— Plays with an aggressive, physical demeanor and finishes with authority.

— Heavy hands to stun and torque defenders when he connects.





NEGATIVES

— Persistently wide and late with his hands, leaving his chest exposed and bear-hugging defenders to sustain blocks.

— High pad level that saps his stopping power and anchor.

— Has a bad habit of leaning and dipping his head into contact that results in falling off of too many blocks.







2021 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at right tackle.





NOTES

— Came to Kentucky as a 4-star recruit out of powerhouse Saint Ignatius in Cleveland, Ohio.

— 2020 first-team AP All-SEC

— 38 career starts.





OVERALL

Kinnard is a three-year starter at tackle inside Kentucky’s zone-heavy run scheme under head coach Mark Stoops.

Kinnard has a massive frame with an impressively lean build, and he carries his weight well. He excels on the backside of zone-run plays, where he can use his impressive lateral quickness and size to cover up and cut-off defensive tackles.

Kinnard is capable of generating instant torque and movement on contact to displace defenders when he connects, and he has a mean streak to finish at a high level. However, his pad level and hand placement are extremely up and down, leaving him high, off-balance and struggling to control blocks consistently.

Overall, Kinnard’s size, flashes of jarring power and quickness are an intriguing blend of traits worth developing, but he needs to significantly improve his technique before becoming a reliable starter in the NFL.





GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 100

POSITION RANK: IOL13

PRO COMPARISON: Cody Ford





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn