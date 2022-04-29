Jordan Davis NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles' DL

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6 3/8"

WEIGHT: 341

HAND: 10 3/4"

ARM: 34"

WINGSPAN: 6'9 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.78

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 32"

BROAD: 10'3"







POSITIVES

— Rare body type and length. Will be bigger than almost every offensive lineman he faces off against, even at the NFL level. Long arms help keep offensive linemen out of his frame.

— Off-the-charts strength. Has a thick lower body that supports a great anchor. Also has plenty of pop in his hands when he takes on blockers. Can hold his own against double-teams.

— Controls blocks well when engaged. Strong hands that fire inside at blockers' chests. Does well to cross face and play a secondary gap when asked to.

— Powerful off the ball with his first step. Allows him to stay ahead of blocks away from him and take on blocks coming at him with force.

— Impressive flexibility and light feet for his size. Allows him to more freely work to and through gaps in the run game than other players his size.

— More positional flexibility than his size suggests. May be pigeonholed at 0-tech based on size alone, but can play anywhere between 0-tech and 3-tech, both head-up or in a gap.





NEGATIVES

— Can get overly excited coming off the ball and get too far upfield at times. Not a detrimental weakness, but something to monitor as he gets comfortable in the NFL.

— Needs to develop a more dynamic pass-rushing plan. Approach lacks depth right now. Hand usage is lackluster, and his leg drive can die out if he does not win right away.

— Questions about why he played as few snaps as he did. Played fewer than half of Georgia's defensive snaps.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 32 TOT, 5 TFL, 2 SK





NOTES

— Only a 3-star recruit in 2018. Not a typical blue-chip SEC recruit coming into Georgia.

— Four-year contributor. Davis logged over 200 snaps in all four seasons.





OVERALL

Jordan Davis is a rare prospect based on his measurables alone. There aren't many 6'6", 340-pound players period, let alone those as athletically gifted as he is.

Davis gets out of his stance with power and snaps right onto opposing linemen, giving him the immediate upper hand on almost every block he takes on. He can play a primary to secondary gap in the run game when faced with single blocks and hold his ground against double-teams.

Davis also has the side-to-side mobility to shoot off the ball into another gap for stunts, twists, etc., to let the defense play games up front, as Georgia often did. His positional flexibility makes him valuable, too. Davis can play anything from 0-tech over the center to 3-tech in the B gap, serving as either a two-gap or one-gap player.

However, Davis' limited snap count (even though that's true for all of Georgia's front-four players) and middling pass-rushing traits could hurt his value in the draft. He's an exceptional run defender, but his pass-rushing reps leave something to be desired, especially since it's clear that he has the athletic traits to do it effectively.

Davis' middling pass-rushing traits and the general value of defensive tackles may scare some teams off in the top 10, but he will be a force multiplier in the run game right away.





GRADE: 8.9 (Impact Player - First Round)

OVERALL RANK: 6

POSITION RANK: DL1

PRO COMPARISON: John Henderson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen