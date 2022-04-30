Chase Lucas NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' CB

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/4"

WEIGHT: 180

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 31 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.48

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 39"

BROAD: 10'8"





POSITIVES

— Long strider who has good speed when able to open up to full stride. Shows the ability to keep up with receivers downfield.

— Has a good pedal in off-coverage, with the ability to weave and keep leverage.

— Ball skills to attack the ball in the air. Plays through receivers at the reception point. Flashes ability to play receiver with back to the ball.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average change of direction. Long strides make it hard to stick with twitchier receivers. — Struggles with pad level, causing him to round breaks.

— Has hip tightness when flipping. Not fluid when asked to swivel.

— Can panic and get handsy when downfield.

— Lacks recovery speed when out of position.





Video Play Button Videos you might like

2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 34 TOT, 1 TFL, 6 PD





NOTES

— Five-year player who took advantage of extra season of eligibility from COVID-19 pandemic.





OVERALL

Chase Lucas is a long-limbed athlete with a slightly thin frame. He has shown the ability to play both in the slot and outside corner position.

A long strider who shows to run well when able to get to full speed, Lucas can struggle with his pad level and foot quickness at times, leading to below-average change of direction and breaking ability. There are times that his backpedal can get elongated, causing his base to widen.

Lucas performs best when in off-man or zone coverage, as he has time to see routes develop in front of him. With more than adequate speed to run with receivers, he does well staying in the receiver's hip pocket and playing the ball through the man.

Due to his lack of lateral quickness and change-of-direction ability, Lucas can fall prey to double-moves or receivers who have more developed route-running skills. He also gets a bit too handsy when downfield at times.

In the run game, Lucas does a good job of reacting to what he sees. Though he reacts quickly, he can be lazy playing the run, looking disinterested and not always putting up the fight needed in block destruction. He can get walled off or take the easy way around blocks. When tackling, he has shown to be a bit of a reacher. He often tackles high or dives at the feet of ball-carriers.

Lucas got a ton of playing experience at Arizona State, but he needs to further develop his skills to carve out a long-term role in the NFL.





GRADE: 5.9 (6th Round - Draftable / Backup)

OVERALL RANK: 232

POSITION RANK: CB27

PRO COMPARISON: Shaun Wade





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings