Matt Corral NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' QB

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1 5/8"

WEIGHT: 212

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 30 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Good athlete who can make a defender miss with the ball in his hands. Can get to the edge on designed runs.

— Quick-twitch player who can snap throws off play fakes. Has a quick and consistent release and throwing motion.

— Above-average accuracy on short and intermediate throws when in rhythm. Can consistently place the ball to let his receivers run after the catch.

— Above-average arm strength with flashes of being able to drive the ball into tight spaces.

— Tough and competitive player. Does not hesitate when taking defenders on while scrambling or on designed QB runs.

— Flashes the ability to throw off-platform and in scramble drills.





NEGATIVES

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Below-average height, bulk and build will make him susceptible to injury in the NFL.

— Single-read QB at this point in time. Played in an offensive system that heavily featured run-pass options and easier progressions. His ability to progress on true dropback concepts will be a question mark until proven otherwise.

— Inconsistent timing when working from the pocket. Benefited from clean pockets and was able to wait for receivers to come open.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 260-384, 3,343 YDS (8.7 Y/A), 20 TD, 5 INT, 155.4 RTG, 152 ATT, 614 YDS (4.0 AVG), 11 TD





NOTES

— 2021 second-team All-SEC.





OVERALL

Corral is a tough and competitive quarterback with good athleticism. He was consistently accurate on short and intermediate throws in Ole Miss’ heavy-RPO offense, and he flashes enough arm strength to squeeze throws into tight spaces.

Corral is also a good athlete with acceleration and above-average agility who can make a defender miss when he scrambles or on designed quarterback runs. He is willing to take a hit and has no qualms repeatedly tucking and running.

While the offense that Corral played in led to consistent production, his ability to progress on true dropback passing concepts remains a big question mark. He benefited from RPO plays that allowed him to make one read and rip throws in. Anytime he was asked to work through multiple reads, he struggled with timing and vision. He often had to see a receiver come open or he'd resort to scrambling as opposed to operating from the pocket.

While Corral has the athleticism to create throws, he won't be able to consistently rely on that in the NFL. His lack of size will also necessitate continued progress working from the pocket, as his frame will have trouble holding up to repeated hits if he continues his current playing style.

Overall, Corral is a fun player whose competitive play will fire up teammates and create yards out of thin air. He can flash ball placement when in rhythm, but he has benefited from an offense that lets him wait for his receivers to come open based on both design and the pockets created. He needs a lot of work with timing, anticipation and the true quarterback processes that are required of full-time NFL starting quarterbacks.

Corral is an intriguing backup for NFL teams with his athleticism and accuracy to start his career. He could develop into something more if he lands on the right team.





GRADE: 7.3 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 78

POSITION RANK: QB4

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Huntley





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice