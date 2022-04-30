Martin Emerson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' CB

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1 5/8"

WEIGHT: 201

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 33 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.53

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Long limbs. Uses length well in run and pass game. Likes to get hands on receivers.

— Has quick reads and reaction in run support.

— Very good zone player. Plays with good vision and reacts quickly to what he sees.

— Shows fluid hips when needing to flip and swivel.

— Play reception point well. Swipes through hands and attacks the ball.

— Keeps cushion and stays on top of routes downfield.

— Long strider who gets to top speed quickly.





NEGATIVES

— Average in block destruction. Slow to disengage from blocks and gets pushed around due to lack of strength.

— Tackling can be a question at times. Tends to throw a shoulder at the lower half of the ball-carrier, not always wrapping to secure tackle.

— Lumbering runner at times with a lack of twitch. Often jumps into breaks, leading to his average burst and breaking ability.

— Struggles with short-area quickness. Has difficulty with shiftier players who can create separation from him.

— Can be a bit of a waist leaner who too often tugs and grabs receivers out of breaks.

— Top-end speed is a question. A one-speed runner who looks to lumber at times and isn't quite comfortable running with faster athletes downfield.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 49 TOT, 3 TFL, 0 INT, 3 PBU





OVERALL

Martin Emerson is one of the tallest cornerbacks in this draft class. Standing at 6'2", he's a rangy athlete who uses his length to his advantage.

Emerson is a willing defender in the run game, where he doesn't shy away from contact. Though he sticks his nose in on ball-carriers, he occasionally misses tackles by not wrapping up. His overall lack of strength may be one of his biggest negatives in the run game.

Playing the pass is where Emerson excels. He has scheme flexibility to play in both zone and man coverage. He uses his length and physicality to disrupt routes in man, while his vision and awareness help him in zone.

Emerson often struggles with shiftier receivers, as they can create space against him and take advantage of his lack of ability to change direction. Though he runs well, he lacks the elite top-end speed desired of top cornerbacks in the NFL.

When playing the ball, Emerson does a great job attacking the ball and playing through the receiver's hands. Although he has scheme flexibility, he'll likely fare best in the NFL as a Cover 3 defender.





GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 60

POSITION RANK: CB7

PRO COMPARISON: Johnthan Banks





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings