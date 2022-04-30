Jelani Woods NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' TE

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7 1/8"

WEIGHT: 253

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 34 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'10"





40-YARD DASH: 4.61

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Excellent height with very good size and length for the TE position.

— Long strider with good build-up long speed on intermediate and deep routes.

— Above-average hands who flashes an extended catching range because of his length. A valid weapon in the red zone paired with his size.

— Above-average blocker from in-line positions.





NEGATIVES

— High cut with long legs limits his ability to sink his hips when blocking and running shorter routes.

— Won't create a ton of yards with the ball in his hands.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 44 REC, 598 YDS (13.6 AVG), 8 TD





NOTES

— Transfer from Oklahoma State

— 2021 first team All-ACC





OVERALL

Woods is a tall and big-bodied tight end who primarily aligned in-line at Virginia. He is a good overall athlete, with enough long speed to be a valid option on intermediate and deep routes.

Woods is just an average route-runner at this time but flashes enough body control and athleticism to gain leverage on defenders once he gets his long legs going. He flashes above-average hands, and his large frame and catching range make him a friendly option for quarterbacks, especially in the red zone.

When asked to block, Woods plays with above-average effort and flashes play strength to be asked to block defensive ends from in-line positions. However, he has a high-cut body frame, which limits his ability to consistently gain leverage on his blocks and when sinking on underneath routes requiring him to break quickly. Woods will need to work on consistency in his technique to help utilize his size more properly as a blocker.

Overall, Woods has the size, length and enough athleticism to be looked at as a developmental Y tight end in the NFL. He flashes pop in his blocks and has steady enough hands to be a friendly option for quarterbacks with the frame and adequate athleticism to be a target in the red zone. Woods will need to work on his technique and ability to sink on his blocks and routes to be a more consistent player. But his long speed, competitiveness and size will find some use on special teams early on in his career.

Woods has the upside of being a first- and second-down Y tight end who becomes a safety valve for quarterbacks on underneath and intermediate routes. He also has the ability to be a valid weapon when teams enter the red zone.





GRADE: 7.0 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 107

POSITION RANK: TE5

PRO COMPARISON: Martellus Bennett





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice