Kyle Hamilton NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' S

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4 1/8"

WEIGHT: 220

HAND: 9 1/8"

ARM: 33"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.59

3-CONE: 6.90

SHUTTLE: 4.32

VERTICAL: 38"

BROAD: 10'11"





POSITIVES

— Possesses rare length and movement combination. He uses his length to his advantage by getting in passing lanes and creating size mismatches.

— Has a very good feel in zone coverage, particularly the underneath coverage. He looks to play the quarterback's eyes, baiting and jumping routes.

— Very good coverage skills. He has a smooth pedal with quick feet in his breaks. Excellent change of direction for his size.

— Flows well to the ball with good tracking and feel in the run game. Rangy player with very good speed.

— Great tackler.





NEGATIVES

— Covers ground across the field but lacks top-notch twitch.

— Has difficulty at times in man coverage against shiftier, quicker receivers.

— Needs to continue to build strength for when taking on offensive linemen.





2021 STATISTICS

7 G, 34 TOT, 2 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU





NOTES

— 2021: Knee Injury (fat-pad impingement)

— Three-year contributor, two-year starter

— Phil Steele first-team All-American

— ​​Additional Awards





OVERALL

Hamilton is a rare athlete who has the frame of a linebacker and the movement skills of a defensive back. He is a long strider who covers a lot of ground, no matter if he is playing as a deep safety or down in the trenches.

He has the man-coverage ability to defend all types of threats—from the bigger tight ends, to the shorter traditional slot receivers. Although he can play in all schemes and coverages, he does some of his best work when he drops in underneath coverage. There, he does a great job of reacting to what he sees. He anticipates routes and uses his length and short-area quickness to get his hands on passes.

Hamilton is a great blitzer who uses his hands well to take on and control blockers. On top of his physical stature, he is a hard-nosed tackler who throws his body around, delivering massive blows to ball-carriers all over the field.

He will continue to fill out his frame, which might eventually look even more like a linebacker than a defensive back. Notre Dame employed him very similarly to how Clemson used Isaiah Simmons. It's logical that's how he will be used as a pro.

He is a generational talent who gives defensive coordinators endless options. Hamilton will be the first safety taken off the board and has the chance to be an early, if not immediate, starter.





GRADE: 8.9 (Impact Player - 1st Round)

OVERALL RANK: 7

POSITION RANK: S1

PRO COMPARISON: Isaiah Simmons

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings