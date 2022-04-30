Khalil Shakir NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' WR

Loren Orr/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 7/8"

WEIGHT: 196

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 29"

WINGSPAN: 5'10 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.43

3-CONE: 7.28

SHUTTLE: 4.21

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 10'4"





POSITIVES

— Good route-runner who can operate from the slot and outside. Consistently gets his depth and understands how to use leverage to win.

— Stays friendly to the QB after breaking and doesn't drift upfield on routes at all depths. Has an understanding for soft spots in zone coverage.

— Very good with the ball in his hands. Plays with balance, can sink his hips and can consistently make the first defender miss with his ability to start and stop.

— Dangerous on screens and underneath throws with his burst. Productive on designed runs like jet sweeps. Has the bend to get north quickly and split defenders.

— Good toughness despite his smaller frame. Willing to work over the middle in traffic.

—.Good hands and catching range. Comfortable adjusting to throws at all different angles.

— Consistently wins versus press with his foot speed and core strength.

— Has return ability.





NEGATIVES

— Slighter frame.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 77 REC, 1,117 YDS (14.5 AVG), 7 TD, 21 ATT, 130 YDS





NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-Mountain West.

— 2020 first-team All-Mountain West.





OVERALL

Khalil Shakir operated as an inside and outside receiver with Boise State, and he projects as being able to do the same at the NFL level.

Shakir is a good route-runner at all three levels, winning with body control, core strength and quickness. He can consistently win versus man coverage despite his slighter frame.

Shakir's quickness and polish also show up on his releases versus press coverage, which allows him to win on the outside. He's also an asset with the ball in his hands. He is productive on jet sweeps and screens that are designed to let him do damage, and he has the agility, burst, balance and play strength to get north quickly and break tackles in a multitude of ways.

Shakir plays with good toughness and is comfortable working over the middle of the field and finding soft spots versus zone coverage. His route running is already polished. He stays friendly to the quarterback and knows how to work back when needed.

Shakir has a slighter frame, but his ability to win versus various coverages and looks will help him operate from the slot in the NFL. His good hands and catching range also allow him to maximize his frame and play bigger than he is listed.

Overall, Shakir can step in right away for most NFL offenses as a No. 3 weapon who can play inside and outside and also be productive on various concepts like receiver screens and designed runs. He also has punt return experience that will help him carve out a role right away.

Like most skinnier receivers entering the league, Shakir will have to show that he can consistently win versus stronger press cornerbacks. It hasn't given him issues so far in his career, and it shouldn't stop him from ascending into a starting Z receiver who can be a No. 2 target for any NFL passing attack.





GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 43

POSITION RANK: WR10

PRO COMPARISON: Nate Burleson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice