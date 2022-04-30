Otito Ogbonnia NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' DL

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 3/4"

WEIGHT: 324

HAND: 10"

ARM: 34 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'11 5'8"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Flashes of good upper-body strength.

— Above-average explosiveness. Has moments where he comes off the ball very well.

— Knows how to get skinny and minimize contact. Good for fighting across the line of scrimmage.

— Does a good job prying himself through combos and double teams.





NEGATIVES

— Heavy feet when trying to redirect or navigate open space.

— Below-average leg drive, particularly as a pass-rusher. Struggles to win through OL.

— Often late to feel blocks developing correctly. Allows OL to strike first consistently.

— Pad level can be an issue. Has a tendency to get upright out of his stance.

— Below-average base and anchor. Lets his base get too narrow and struggles to find his footing again.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 27 TOT, 5 TFL, 2 SK, 1 FF





NOTES

— Four-year contributor at UCLA. Started multiple games every season.

— 3-star recruit out of high school. Also excelled at shot put in high school.





OVERALL

Otito Ogbonnia is built like a traditional nose guard and played as one at UCLA, but his strengths and weaknesses align more closely to a penetrating 3-technique.

As a run defender, Ogbonnia's effectiveness goes as his eyes and instincts go. Ogbonnia shows moments of great upper-body strength and punch in his hands, which makes sense for a former shot put star. That same strength shows up when Obgonnia wiggles between double teams and puts his arms out to open up the gap and power through it—a skill also aided by his ability to come off the ball well. He shows the ability to absorb and minimize contact when he sees blocks correctly. However, at this point in his career, Ogbonnia is too inconsistent at feeling out blocking patterns, particularly when he gets down blocks his way. As a result, Ogbonnia too often lets blockers get the jump on him, which is then made worse by his heavy feet and inability to resettle his base to anchor.

Ogbonnia does not offer much as a pass-rusher right now. His leg drive too often stalled out, partly as a result of playing too high out of his stance and letting offensive linemen have the leverage advantage. While Ogbonnia does flash active, heavy hands at times, that trait did not show up enough to make up for his heavy feet and poor pad level.

Ogbonnia will need time and proper coaching to unlock his potential. The flashes of strength and explosiveness are there, but he needs to get better at identifying blocking schemes, as well as improve how consistently he can settle into his anchor. Ogbonnia is a backup or rotational nose guard until he can find more consistency.





GRADE: 6.2 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th round)

OVERALL RANK: 199

POSITION RANK: DL20

PRO COMPARISON: Carl Davis





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen