Jamaree Salyer NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' IOL

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 321

HAND: 10"

ARM: 33 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'8 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Thick, dense build throughout his frame with a barrel chest and very good arm length.

— Times the snap well with impressive initial quickness out of his stance.

— Transitions into his anchor smoothly and under control with a flat back and good core strength to quickly stall out the bull rush.

— Uses active, independent hands to manipulate and negotiate leverage on blocks to maintain control.

— Plays with good pad level at the point of attack with an iron head and heavy hands to torque and displace defenders in the run game.

— Has snaps at all five positions on the line, including at multiple positions in the same game numerous times.





NEGATIVES

—.Takes short, choppy steps in his pass sets that narrows his base, limiting his range and fluidity up the arc to protect the corner.

— Tends to dip his head and drop his eyes on contact, leaving him vulnerable to losing quickly against sudden post-snap movement across his face.

— Adequate athletic ability and suddenness to redirect in space.





2021 STATISTICS

— 9 starts at LT

— Second-team All-SEC selection





NOTES

— Former 5-star prospect and top guard in the nation while also competing in discus and shot put for Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.

— His right leg got rolled up on vs. Auburn, which kept him out of the second half. He started the next two games but then missed the following four games due the same injury.

— Has had reps at all five positions, with most of his time coming at left tackle and both guard spots.

— 21 career starts (18 at left tackle, 2 at right tackle and 1 at left guard).





OVERALL

Salyer is a two-year starter inside Georgia's multiple run scheme with starts at three different positions on the line and snaps at all five.

Salyer is built like a refrigerator with very good arm length and solid initial quickness out of his stance. He managed to play surprisingly well at tackle over the last two seasons despite having a guard's body and foot quickness. He got by using his girth, snap timing and staying inside-out on rushers to force them to maneuver around or go through his big body and long arms.

Salyer transitions into his anchor fluidly with the core strength and active, independent hands to sustain leverage and quickly stall out the bull rush. He excels as a run-blocker using good pad level with a heavy head, shoulders and hands to deliver knockback power and torque to dig defenders out of their shoes when needed.

Overall, Salyer's middling range and foot quickness at tackle will largely be mitigated playing inside full-time, while his size, length, crafty use of hands and play strength will be accentuated. He will be able to compete for a job right away at guard in a downhill or multiple run scheme, and he has the ability to get a team out of a pinch at tackle.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 69

POSITION RANK: IOL6

PRO COMPARISON: Jermaine Eluemunor





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn