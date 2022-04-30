Damarri Mathis NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' CB

Justin Berl/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 196

HAND: 8 1/4"

ARM: 31 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'5 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.39

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Physical player who looks to disrupt the receiver's route and timing.

— Strong, secure tackler. He delivers a blow that gets the ball carrier down.

— Performs best in short-to-medium range in pass game.

— Shows good vision in zone with eyes on the quarterback.





NEGATIVES

— One-speed runner who lacks true burst and recovery speed.

— Can be slow to sink his hips at the top of routes. Struggles getting out of breaks at times.

— Panics and gets handsy downfield. Not comfortable playing the ball and man downfield.





2021 STATISTICS

12 Games, 43 Tackles, 2 INT, 5 PBU





NOTES

— Two-year starter

— Did not play during 2020 season (COVID-19 year)

— 3-Star Cornerback, per 247Sports





OVERALL

Damarri Mathis is a physical cornerback who doesn't shy away from contact. As a cornerback who likes to get his hands on receivers, he does his best when playing in off coverage with his eyes on the quarterback. He shows good vision and reaction to the routes that develop in front of him. When playing in man, Mathis routinely gets bumped off at the top of routes and is slow to sink his hips and react. When running downfield, he is limited in his top-end speed, causing him to get overextended and off balance. Mathis tends to panic when playing the ball downfield, mostly choosing to play the man and not locate the ball—often leading to a penalty or giving up a catch.

Playing into Mathis’ physicality, he performs well in the run game. He has willingness to tackle with quick reads and reaction to the play. He is a secure tackler who limits extra yards when able to front the ball carrier up. Mathis will need a specific scheme to help highlight his skills, and if given that, he still needs to improve his coverage skills.





GRADE: 5.6 (7th Round: ​​Backup/Draftable)

OVERALL RANK: 274

POSITION RANK: CB33

PRO COMPARISON: Kevin Peterson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings