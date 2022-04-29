Jahan Dotson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Washington Commanders' WR

Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10 5/8"

WEIGHT: 178

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 30 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.43

3-CONE: 7.28

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 36"

BROAD: 10'1"





POSITIVES

— Very good route-runner who understands how to tempo his routes to keep defenders off balance. Consistently stays tight on his route breaks and knows how to throttle down and stay friendly to the quarterback versus zone coverages.

— Good versus the press despite his size. Wins with footwork and quickness and knows how to make himself a hard target for CBs to get hands on.

— Very good hands and catching range. Maximizes his size and length by being able to snatch throws well away from his body. Fully comfortable fully extending in a crowd.

— Dangerous at all three levels. Can consistently create yards after the catch on short and intermediate routes because of his very good lateral quickness and balance. Has the long speed to take the top of defenses on post and go routes.

— Competitive player who is a willing blocker and goes full speed every play.

—.Has been a productive punt returner in his career.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average height and build.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 91 REC, 1,182 YDS (13.0 AVG), 12 TD, 6 ATT, 18 YDS (3.0 AVG), 1 TD





NOTES

— 2021 AP third-team All-American

— 2021 second-team All-Big Ten





OVERALL

Jahan Dotson is a receiver who aligns both inside and outside and also returned punts during his college career. Although he has below-average size, his ability to consistently win versus press coverage will allow him to continue to align wherever an NFL team wants him.

Dotson is a very good athlete who is dangerous with the ball in his hands and has the long speed to take the top off defenses. He is also a very good route-runner, already showing an extended route tree and the polish to win on a variety of different routes at all three levels. He also has natural hands that allow him to maximize his size. He is consistently comfortable extending away from his body on throws both high and low. This trait also shows up when working back to the quarterback, which allows him to come down with throws in traffic.

His understanding of how to angle his routes out of his breaks and ability to make catches on poor throws allowed him to be productive no matter the situation he was put in. Overall, Dotson has the athleticism and skill set to make him a Day 1 starter for any NFL offense. While his lack of size and build will make some teams hesitant to take him early and may limit his overall upside, he is a true football player with a competitive streak and dynamic play ability that makes him an exciting prospect whom every team would love to have.





GRADE: 8.4 (Year 1 Starter - Late 1st-2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 18

POSITION RANK: WR4

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Lockett

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice