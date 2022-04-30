Chad Muma NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' LB

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 3/4"

WEIGHT: 239

HAND: 10"

ARM: 31 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'3 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.63

3-CONE: 7.06

SHUTTLE: 4.28

VERTICAL: 40"

BROAD: 10'9"





POSITIVES

— Good build. Tall, long frame with muscle.

— Good speed. Can cover in space as well as attack the perimeter versus the run.

— Great short-area flexibility and explosion.

— Elite tackler. Wraps up and drives to finish. Very physical.

— Good eyes and discipline. Deciphers different run concepts well and reads run versus pass effectively.

— Comfortable playing tight to his DL and navigating cluttered spaces.

— Good at evading blocks in space. Uses hands to keep himself clean.

— Good play strength at times.

— Above-average zone-coverage ability. Disciplined eyes and smooth movements.

— High-energy player. Always playing to the end.





NEGATIVES

— Physicality at the point of attack runs hot and cold. Could attack blocks with more fire at times.

— Can get flat-footed, especially if playing man-to-man on TEs.

— Moments of stiff hips when flying downhill. Takes too many steps to settle down.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 142 TOT, 8 TFL, 1.5 SK, 3 INT





NOTES

— Two-year starter.

— First-team All-Mountain West in both 2020 and 2021.





OVERALL

Chad Muma is a converted safety whose skill set offers a little bit of everything.

In Wyoming's defense, Muma almost exclusively played to the field in nickel sets and would occasionally play down on the line of scrimmage in certain situations. Playing in space so much allowed Muma to regularly showcase his speed and outstanding angles of pursuit toward the ball, both when working to the perimeter or back to the core of the formation.

Muma also has a natural feel for the run game, both in terms of tracking the ball-carrier and being aware of blockers. His ability to dodge blocks in space is also fantastic. Moreover, Muma is a dominant tackler, showcasing the technique and strength to strike, wrap up and bring the ball-carrier down consistently.

Unlike most converted safeties playing linebacker, Muma crosses the threshold for strength and willingness to play in cluttered spaces. Though his violence at the point of attack wavers at times, he generally anchors versus the run well, which is part of why he saw some reps on the edge. Muma's strength shows up better as a tackler, as he often stood opponents up in the gap.

As expected of a former safety, Muma is most impressive in coverage. His feel for zone coverage is outstanding, particularly with respect to what windows are behind him. He also does a great job staying on top of routes out of the backfield in man coverage. Muma occasionally shows stiff hips when flying downhill to rally and tackle, as well as when forced to match up man-to-man in space, but his zone skills should be more than enough to keep him on the field.

Muma could play all three linebacker spots with the right coaching, though "Mike" may offer the most natural transition. Muma's run-game skills and elite tackling give him a relatively high floor, while his coverage tools and athleticism open the door for real-deal potential.

Muma should be able to play in the NFL right away and has the makings of a Pro Bowl player by the end of his rookie contract.





GRADE: 8.0 (Year 1 Starter - 1st-2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 30

POSITION RANK: LB2

PRO COMPARISON: Sean Lee





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen