Daniel Bellinger NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for New York Giants' TE

HEIGHT: 6'4 7/8"

WEIGHT: 253

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 32 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.63

3-CONE: 7.05

SHUTTLE: 4.47

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 10'5"





POSITIVES

— Smooth mover in the open field. Can drop his hips and change directions comfortably.

— Short-area burst and speed is decent. Passable YAC threat underneath.

— Plays with good pad level as a blocker.

— Shows above-average blocking skills when he can get attached cleanly. Good strength and physicality.

— Good athletic testing across the board suggests some unseen potential as a pass-catcher.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average length, which hurts him both as a pass-catcher and blocker.

— Blocking technique gets wild. Slows down and lunges, as well as plays late with his hands.

— Not particularly quick or explosive on film. Not going to separate much as a route-runner.

— Long speed is underwhelming on film. Not a field stretcher.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 31 REC, 357 YDS (11.5 AVG), 2 TD





NOTES

— 2-star recruit in 2018.

— Three-year starter.





OVERALL

Daniel Bellinger is a classic Y tight end with intriguing blocking skills and some untapped athletic potential.

Bellinger spent a fair amount of time blocking in San Diego State's offense, both from an in-line position and out of the slot. When he could find a way to get attached to defenders, Bellinger tended to look good as a blocker. He plays with impressive pad level and shows moments of nasty strength and demeanor. However, Bellinger shows some inconsistency as a blocker because of his technique. He is prone to lunging at targets and shooting his hands late, both of which are exacerbated by his poor length. If he can iron out his technique, Bellinger can be a good blocker in the pros.

As a pass-catcher, Bellinger did not prove to be anything dynamic in college. His best plays were often short out-breaking routes that allowed him to use his acceleration to the perimeter and his change-of-direction fluidity to turn up the field. Bellinger's route tree was somewhat limited beyond that. He does not have the long speed to threaten the seam or across the field, nor does he have sharp enough route-running to consistently threaten real-deal coverage defenders over the middle. Bellinger's yards-after-catch ability is also limited to consistent gains underneath, as he lacks the speed or power to be a true difference-maker with the ball in his hands.

Bellinger fits best for teams looking for a traditional in-line Y with some blocking skills. His impressive leverage, physicality and flashes of strength make him a good developmental candidate for that position. That said, Bellinger has a long way to go in order to blossom as a pass-catcher and become a complete player. It is more likely Bellinger sticks around as a quality blocker and functional No. 2 pass-catcher.





GRADE: 6.1 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 211

POSITION RANK: TE14

PRO COMPARISON: Michael Egnew





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen