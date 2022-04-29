Travon Walker NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' DL

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 272

HAND: 10 3/4"

ARM: 35 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 7'0 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.51

3-CONE: 6.89

SHUTTLE: 4.32

VERTICAL: 35.5"

BROAD: 10'3"







POSITIVES

— Great length. Tall frame with long arms.

— Flashes a very good first step.

— Violent hands. Packs a major punch.

— Great upper-body strength. Can control blocks with ease.

— Very good lower-body strength. Anchors consistently.

— Very good speed and fluidity in space, especially for his size.

— Above-average bend and flexibility around the edge for his size.

— Great discipline and technique versus the run.

— Positional flexibility. Lined up anywhere from 3-tech to a stand-up 6-tech.





NEGATIVES

— Could stand to sequence his hand-fighting better as a pass-rusher.

— Tends to wait too long to shed blocks in the run game, especially when working laterally.

— Does not cover as much ground when coming off blocks as expected.

— Leg drive and power as a pass-rusher comes and goes.

— Acceleration to the corner is lacking. Does not build momentum through second and third steps as a pass-rusher.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 33 TOT, 7.5 TFL, 6 SK, 1 FR





NOTES

— 5-star recruit in 2019.

— 2019 freshman All-SEC team.

— Dropped weight since getting to Georgia. Was listed at 290 his freshman year.





OVERALL

Travon Walker provides some of the best versatility in the class.

At 6'5" and 275 pounds, Walker played with his hand in the dirt as a 3-technique, 5-technique and 6-technique, as well as from a stand-up outside linebacker position. He'll likely play 5- and 6-technique in the NFL, but his flexibility at other alignments could make for some devastating situational packages.

Walker thrives in run defense. His initial punch is as violent as it gets and he rarely misses. He tends to do a great job controlling blocks following his initial punch, allowing him to keep eyes in the backfield and leverage his gap correctly.

Walker also has impressive lower-body power, which is showcased both by his first step and his anchor once engaged with blockers. Though he can be a hair slow in deciding to come off blocks at times, he generally executes his gap assignment without issue and can force the play to other defenders.

On passing downs, Walker lacks consistency, but the tools are there. He flies off the ball at times (usually better when standing up) and displays better flexibility than expected for a player his size, which is a devastating combo when paired with his length and overwhelming punch.

Walker needs to hone his sequencing as a pass-rusher, as well as be more consistent in how he drives his legs through contact, but he can still be disruptive as he is right now. Though rare, Walker also dropped into coverage at Georgia on occasion and did not look out of place.

Walker's easiest projection is as a strong-side defensive end in an even front, but he could just as easily add a few pounds to be a 3-4 defensive end or drop a few to be a full-blown edge player. His run-defense skills and athletic profile will allow him to be a functional player early on as he works on becoming a more consistent pass-rusher.





GRADE: 8.2 (Year 1 Starter - Late 1st-2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 22

POSITION RANK: DL2

PRO COMPARISON: Trey Flowers

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen