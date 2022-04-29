Logan Hall NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' DL

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6 1/8"

WEIGHT: 283

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 32 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.88

3-CONE: 7.25

SHUTTLE: 4.44

VERTICAL: 30"

BROAD: DNP







POSITIVES

— Plays light on his feet as a pass-rusher. Effective when combined with sound hand usage.

— Leg drive is impressive. Constantly churning his legs with a nonstop motor and power behind each step.

— Heavy hands. Can jolt offensive linemen off balance with his first punch.

— Bully mentality. Stronger and more violent than his opponents, and makes sure to let them know it.

— Good anchor and ability to control blocks, especially for a sub-300-pounder. Can even get low at the snap and handle double-teams vs the run.

— Above-average sense for what kind of blocks he's facing in the run game and how to adjust.

— Alignment flexibility. Can play anywhere from 2i- to 5-technique. Fits today's NFL.





NEGATIVES

— Has moments where he leans when taking on blocks rather than keeping his weight over his feet.

— Height can lead to some natural leverage issues. Sometimes lumbers trying to settle down and get low when faced with pulling blocks in space.

— Height also makes it tough for him to bend low and work under blocks as a pass-rusher.

— Not a great gap shooter. Does better to come off the ball and control blocks rather than shoot through the line of scrimmage to create chaos.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 47 TOT, 13 TFL, 6 SK





NOTES

— Recruited to Houston in 2018 as a 225-pound 3-star defensive end. Bulked up over the years to become more of an interior player.

— Two-year starter at Houston.

— Saw some work on special teams throughout his career. Blocked a field goal in 2019.





OVERALL

Logan Hall is a tone-setter up front. He packs a ton of power into his punch and plays with an attitude on every snap.

In run defense, Hall's heavy hands and strong anchor allow him to take control of blocks early on. His lower-body strength and heavy hands show up just the same in the passing game. Hall has relentless leg drive as a pass-rusher in addition to active, violent hands.

With that said, Hall is not the quickest or bendiest defensive lineman, which could explain why Houston moved him away from the edge after getting him on campus. He is not one to fire through open gaps and immediately blow up the backfield. His height can also occasionally give him some leverage issues when he needs to bend and manipulate his body around blocks.

Hall's best fit will be in a front that moves him around from a 4i/5-tech position on base downs and kicks him inside on passing downs. That should allow his anchor and violent nature to keep linebackers clean on base downs, while using his power and relentless motor to muck things up inside on passing downs.

Hall has the tools to be a cornerstone piece for a defensive line.





GRADE: 8.1 (Year 1 Starter - Late 1st-2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 23

POSITION RANK: DL3

PRO COMPARISON: Arik Armstead

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen