Chris Olave NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints' WR

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0 3/8"

WEIGHT: 187

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 31 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'1 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.39

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 32"

BROAD: 10'4"





POSITIVES

— Good overall athlete who plays fast. Consistently gets off the ball quickly at the snap. Uses his snap anticipation to his advantage to get vertical on defenders at a faster speed than they are expecting.

— Very good route-runner. Uses his body control, core strength and balance to consistently win.

— Displays an advanced route tree and polish at all three levels. Asked to run more technique-driven routes in high-leverage situations like the red zone and third down and is consistently able to do so. Plays with tempo and understanding of route concepts.

— Has the feel to find soft spots in zone coverages. Knows how to stay friendly to the QB and uncover. Great on scramble drills due to his spatial awareness.

— Good, natural hands. Comfortable extending away from his body to maximize his size.

— Has the ability to align both inside and outside.

— Good with the ball in his hands. Gets north and can pull away from defenders.





NEGATIVES

— Lacks strength to consistently hold up in blocking.

— Limited snaps vs. press coverage. Flashes ability to win but will be considered a question mark due to size.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 65 REC, 936 YDS (14.4 AVG), 13 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first team All-American (AFCA)

— 2021 first team All-Big Ten

— 2020 first team All-Big Ten





OVERALL

Chris Olave is an average-sized WR who can align outside as well as in the slot. He is a smooth athlete who plays fast but is always under control.

Olave is a great route-runner with polish. He shows an understanding of not only the routes he runs but the concept that the offense is running and will tempo his routes accordingly.

Olave plays with balance and body control, which allows him to battle through contact and also attack defenders vertically before running by them or uncovering on a route. His understanding of space is on display when he's asked to run more "advanced" routes and also during scramble drills, where he has to find unoccupied areas of the field.

Olave's lack of size and play strength does show up when he's asked to block in the run game, where he is currently a below-average contributor. Although it wasn't a detriment in college, there will also be some concerns about how well he can consistently win vs. press coverage due to his skinnier frame.

Overall, Olave projects as a Day 1 starter as an inside and out "Z" WR for any NFL offense due to his comfort level with an assortment of concepts and his steady and consistent play style. His versatile skillset as a receiver can translate to any offense.





GRADE: 8.7 (Impact Player - 1st Round)

OVERALL RANK: 10

POSITION RANK: WR2

PRO COMPARISON: Calvin Ridley

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice