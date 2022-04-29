Jalen Pitre NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' S

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 198

HAND: 9"

ARM: 30 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'1 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: 6.74

SHUTTLE: 4.18

VERTICAL: 35"

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Versatile player who was used in many ways for the Baylor defense.

— Good man-cover skills. Can cover in the slot with good breaking, along with the ability to sink his hips to transition. Best on short to intermediate routes.

— Ball hawk who attacks the ball in the air. Can high-point and catch the ball away from his body with soft hands.

— Very good blitzer; can bend and knife through the line to make plays.

— Secure tackler who occasionally delivers the big hit.





NEGATIVES

— Top-end speed is a bit of a question. Can fall behind when chasing crossers or transitioning downfield.

— Rigid backpedal at times. Turns into more of a shuffle when routes progress downfield. Also shows some hip tightness.

— Below-average awareness when covering underneath in zone coverage. Bad eyes lead to him losing receivers and covering grass.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 75 TOT, 18.5 TFL, 3.5 SK, 2 INT, 7 PBU, 3 FR, 3 FF





NOTES

— 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

— 2020 first-team All-Big 12

— 2020 Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

— 2020 AP first-team All-Big 12 Safety





OVERALL

Jalen Pitre is a versatile safety who shows the necessary physicality and athleticism to play at all three levels. He is a playmaker with a nose for the ball.

Pitre primarily played in the slot for Baylor's 4-2-5 defense. He has the athleticism to play in deep coverage, where he can be a bit of a ball hawk, attacking the ball in the air, jumping routes and showing off his great ball awareness. He also excels in man coverage, as he has good breaking ability when covering short and medium routes.

Pitre's footwork can get loose when he's extended downfield, causing him to look rigid at times and round his breaks. Although he's an instinctive player, he displays poor eyes when in underneath zone, causing him to often lose receivers and cover space.

One of the best parts of Pitre’s game is his ability to play the run. He is a physical player who uses his hands well to take on and disengage from blockers. He has very good tracking skills with the correct leverage when he gets to the ball-carrier.

Pitre is a secure tackler who typically gets the ball-carrier to the ground, and he occasionally delivers a big hit. He shows the patience to sift through the trash to find the ball-carrier while also displaying the toughness and willingness to throw his body around. He's also an effective blitzer who can bend on the edge and knife through the line to make plays.

Pitre is an intriguing player who has played at a high level for a few years. He has the athletic ability to play in multiple defenses in the NFL and should make an impact early in his career.





GRADE: 7.5 (2nd Round - Potential Impact Player)

OVERALL RANK: 54

POSITION RANK: S5

PRO COMPARISON: Budda Baker





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings