Treylon Burks NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' WR

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 225

HAND: 9 7'8"

ARM: 33 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.55

3-CONE: 7.28

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 33"

BROAD: 10'2"





POSITIVES

— Good height with a very good build for the position.

— Natural ball-catcher with very large hands. Ball sticks as soon as it hits his gloves.

— Smooth athlete. Is always under control and shows off very good burst out of breaks and with the ball in his hands.

— Aligns all over the formation for Arkansas. The team tried to get the ball in his hands as much as possible.

— Flashes the ability to make the spectacular catch. Can come down with any throw near him.

— Valid weapon on handoffs and at all three levels of routes. Has good speed for his size to split defenders.

— Hard tackle for DBs. Has good play strength and balance.

— Has returned punts and kicks in his career.





Video Play Button Videos you might like

NEGATIVES

— Effort wanes when blocking and when he isn’t a primary read on concepts.

— Lacks attention to detail at times. Seems to be guessing on what his assignment is.

— Needs to continue to refine route running technique. Can be loose on breaks.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 67 REC, 1,123 YDS (16.8 AVG), 11 TD, 14 ATT, 112 YDS (8.0 AVG), 1 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-SEC





OVERALL

Treylon Burks is a big-bodied receiver who aligned across the formation for Arkansas but projects as an outside receiver at the NFL level. Burks is a good overall athlete who consistently shows burst, balance and body control to smoothly start and stop on routes. His very good burst also shows up when he gets north with the ball in his hands.

Burks is able to split defenders in a hurry, and his play strength lets him break through tackles from smaller defenders. He has large hands that allow him to pluck throws out of the air with ease, and he can often make the spectacular catch away from his body, although he will have some concentration drops crop up. Arkansas likes to move Burks around the formation to highlight his talent, often putting him in motion before targeting him with a throw or designed run. And while he is a talented athlete, he will need to continue to refine his technique and route-running.

Burks flashes body control and the ability to win on vertical and straight-line routes but is inconsistent on his shorter route breaks. He also lacks attention to details on plays where he isn’t highlighted, often listlessly running his route or giving inconsistent effort blocking knowing that the ball isn’t coming his way. Overall, Burks is a unique talent who has the potential to be a No. 1-type option at the NFL level, but he is far from a finished product.

He will need to improve on some details to make the most of his ability, which makes his floor to be an every-down contributor a bit lower when he starts his professional career. But the unique skillset Burks has at his size and with his athleticism makes his potential sky high. And he could be one of the more dynamic weapons in the NFL if he goes to the right team with a creative play-caller and a little bit of patience.





GRADE: 8.1 (Year 1 Starter - Late 1st-2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 27

POSITION RANK: WR6

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Gordon

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice