Logan Bruss NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' IOL

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 309

HAND: 10 3/4"

ARM: 33 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 5.32

3-CONE: 7.57

SHUTTLE: 4.55

VERTICAL: 31"

BROAD: 9'4"





POSITIVES

— Stoutly built with good girth and thickness throughout his core and lower half.

— Can brace and anchor quickly with good stopping power, weight distribution and contact balance to stay centered on blocks.

— Plays with a strong, wide base with snap in his hips and hands to hit, lift and drive defenders off their spot to create initial displacement.

— Efficiently times the snap and opens his hips out of his stance to get on track for pulls and backside cut-offs with an effective rip/run technique to seal off pursuit angles.

— Impressive body control and understanding of leverage; resets his hips and hands underneath blocks to stay attached and sustain.

— Uses independent hands in pass protection with the dexterity and grip strength to strike, refit and stay attached to shifty rushers.





NEGATIVES

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Limited foot quickness and range at tackle causes him to open his hips early and struggle to consistently protect the corner against wide rushing angles.

— Middling change of direction and suddenness leaves him vulnerable to losing across his face if his angles and landmarks aren't on point.

— Looks to have below-average length that lets longer defenders initiate contact, stack and press him off of blocks.





2021 STATISTICS

- 10 starts at right tackle.

- Second-team All-Big 10 selection.





NOTES

— Former 3-star offensive line recruit out of Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Wisconsin. Also played basketball and lettered three years in track, including all-conference in the discus.

— Missed three games in 2021 (Army, Illinois, Arizona State) with foot and neck issues.

— Made 35 career starts, with 26 at right tackle, six at right guard and three as a blocking tight end.





OVERALL

Bruss is a three-year starter in Wisconsin's pro-style, multiple-run scheme with 35 career starts primarily at right tackle and a half-dozen starts inside at right guard. He has a wide-bodied frame with adequate arm length.

Bruss plays with a wide, strong base and syncs his hips and hands to hit, lift and displace defenders off their spot at the point of attack on combo, down and angle-drive blocks. He times the snap well and gets out of his stance efficiently to be a capable puller and zone run-blocker with a rip/run technique to cut off backside. His average length allows longer defenders to initiate first contact, stack and create space off blocks, but he does a nice job staying under control, refitting and covering them up long enough to create cutback lanes off his back.

As a pass protector, Bruss struggles to protect the corner against skilled rushers aligned at wide rushing angles due to marginal foot quickness and range. But he shows refined body control and dexterity to win the hand-fighting battle in tighter quarters, smoothly pass off stunts and the anchor to set a firm pocket.

Overall, Bruss fits best at guard in the NFL with the base, body control, strength and technique to become a quality backup inside. He should also offer the ability to play right tackle in a pinch.





GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player - Late 4th/Early 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 150

POSITION RANK: IOL18

PRO COMPARISON: Ike Boettger





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn