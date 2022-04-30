Delarrin Turner-Yell NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' S

David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10 1/4"

WEIGHT: 197

HAND: 10"

ARM: 31 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.47

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: 10'2"





POSITIVES

— Efficient in the run game. Makes quick reads and triggers, shooting gaps and filling running lanes.

— Strong tackler who is able to get tight ends and bigger backs down. Shoots to take out legs with secure wrap tackles and has the ability to run through ball-carriers.

— Gets a quick jump on the ball in the air. Shows the ball skills to track and play the ball.





NEGATIVES

— Lacks skills for man coverage. Poor eye discipline, as well as slow reactionary skills. Lacks twitch to cover faster threats.

— Can take poor angles to the ball at times, leading to some missed tackles in space.

— Has some tightness and heavy feet at times.





2021 STATISTICS

Video Play Button Videos you might like

9 G, 53 TOT, 2.5 TFL, 3 INT, 1 PBU





NOTES

— 2021 2nd Team All-Big 12 Selection (Coaches)

— Three-year starter (2019, 2020, 2021)





OVERALL

Delarrin Turner-Yell is an experienced safety with three seasons as the starting strong safety under his belt. He shows to be a smart player with a high IQ and understanding of the scheme he plays. An aggressive player to the run, he generally is in the right position, and he has the awareness to get a jump on the ball. He has shown the ability to play in two-high, as well as cover down over the slot.

When defending the pass, he does a good job of playing underneath coverage and pushing out to the flats, but he has shown some tightness and slower change of direction and redirecting ability. Heavy footed at times, he is an above-average runner who can struggle in man coverage when matched against twitchier receivers or athletic tight ends.

As a run defender, Turner-Yell is an aggressive player who makes quick reads, comes downhill with his hair on fire and delivers a blow to ball-carriers. He has the ability to sift through trash and find the ball. He lacks some fluidity in space and may take incorrect angles that lead to missed tackles.

Turner-Yell has gained a lot of experience over his career at Oklahoma. He excelled in the run game but has lacked in playing the pass, especially when in man coverage. He may find a role as a special teams player but lacks the ability to make an immediate impact at safety. He will need to improve his coverage ability, as well as his overall consistency.





GRADE: 5.9 (6th Round: Backup/Draftable)

OVERALL RANK: 240

POSITION RANK: S16

PRO COMPARISON: Geno Stone





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings