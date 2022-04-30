Christian Harris NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Houston Texans' LB

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0 1/2"

WEIGHT: 226

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 32 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.44

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 11'0"







POSITIVES

— Good speed. Can reliably work to the perimeter.

— Very good space management in tight areas. Plays with short, quick steps.

— Comfortable working through trash. Plays tight to his DL without getting himself in trouble.

— Physical play style. Wants to play downhill and take on blocks with force.

— Great technique and functional strength when taking on blocks.

— Good eyes and trigger. Rarely false-steps; sees the ball well out of the mesh point.

— Good zone coverage sense. Understands the picture developing behind him.

— Has the speed, length and physicality to carry vertical threats in the seam.





NEGATIVES

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Can struggle to break down and tackle in space.

— Plays too high and uncontrolled at times. Can lead to issues with change of direction.

— Anchor sometimes wavers when taking on pulling blockers who have momentum.





2021 STATISTICS

15 G, 80 TOT, 11.5 TFL 5.5 SK, 2 FF, 3 PBU





NOTES

— Three-year starter.

— 2019 SEC All-Freshman team.





OVERALL

Christian Harris has been a staple of the Alabama defense since he arrived there in 2019. While Harris only sports a modest build, he plays with a much bigger presence. He plays fast downhill through blocks to blow things up while also showing the sound technique to set a firm base and take on blocks at the second level.

When paired with his quick, controlled lateral movement, he is almost always in position to play blocks effectively and squeeze running lanes. Harris' physical style and sound technique also made him useful as an edge player in specific defensive packages. Occasionally, bigger offensive linemen swallow him up on pulls, but outside of the LSU tape, that was rarely ever an issue.

Harris' issues in run defense boil down to his body control in space. It can take him a couple of extra steps to gather himself and change his angle of approach, which can also be an issue that shows up when rallying to tackle in coverage. That said, Harris still generally provides value in coverage thanks to his good sense for how to close windows in zone coverage as well as his proficiency in matching routes in Alabama's defense.

He also has the speed and physicality to carry tight ends up the seam. Harris has skills that could be molded to any linebacker position, though "Mike" may be the easiest transition. His speed and run defense toolbox will make him a starter right away, while his flashes of brilliance in coverage open up the door for Pro Bowl potential.





GRADE: 8.0 (Year 1 Starter - Late 1st-2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 32

POSITION RANK: LB3

PRO COMPARISON: DeAndre Levy





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen