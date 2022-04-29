Devonte Wyatt NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' DL

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 7/8"

WEIGHT: 304

HAND: 9 7/8"

ARM: 32 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'6 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.77

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 29"

BROAD: 9'3"







POSITIVES

— Great first step. Explodes off the ball with good pad level.

— Does a good job to fight across the OL's face into another gap. Ton of speed and energy.

— Good power and momentum behind his pads. Can knock blockers into the backfield right away.

— Above-average eyes and discipline.

— Great flexibility and movement skills. Can contort his body to make himself tougher to block.

— Plays with above-average anchor and balance when faced with a single blocker. Can stop, redirect and cross-face too.





NEGATIVES

— Hand placement wavers at times. Can get too wide and fail to get a clean punch off.

— Below-average anchor against double-teams. Can only beat them by splitting them early.

— Not as threatening of a pass-rusher right now as his explosiveness suggests he should be.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 39 TOT, 7 TFL, 2.5 SK, 2 FF, 1 FR





NOTES

— 4-star high school recruit in 2017 but was deemed academically ineligible to play as a freshman. Wyatt then spent one season at Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) before going back to Georgia.

— Four-year contributor; two-year starter.

— 2021 first-team All-SEC.





OVERALL

Devonte Wyatt is stuck being the "other" Georgia defensive tackle in this class, but he is a good prospect in his own right. Though he may not have ideal length, he rocks a sturdy build that he can still move well enough to play all over the line. Wyatt played a little of everything between 0-tech and 5-tech at Georgia. In the NFL, he projects mostly as a 3-tech who can moonlight at 1-tech, but the versatility he showed in college was encouraging.

Wyatt's game is defined by how well he comes off the ball. He can explode up the field to knock a lineman back, as well as rip across the line of scrimmage into a different gap. Wyatt also plays with excellent leverage to ensure he delivers on his explosiveness, which is absolutely necessary considering his average length and inconsistent hand placement.

Wyatt also handles himself well in the running game against single blocks, in part because of how well he takes control early. He can then finish on plays thanks to his good balance to stay upright and eye discipline to see the backfield correctly. That said, Wyatt's anchor suffers immensely against double-teams because he does not have the raw strength in his lower body to withstand that much weight trying to move him.

Early on, Wyatt's ability to come off the ball and play with discipline should be enough for him to be a quality starter while he works to get more consistent with his hands and develop a fuller pass-rushing approach.





GRADE: 8.1 (Year 1 Starter - Late 1st-2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 24

POSITION RANK: DL4

PRO COMPARISON: Kenny Clark

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen