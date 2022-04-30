Amare Barno NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' EDGE

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4 5/8"

WEIGHT: 246

HAND: 9"



ARM: 34"

WINGSPAN: 6'8 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.36

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: 4.45

VERTICAL: 37"

BROAD: 10'11"





POSITIVES

— Long frame. Good wingspan that helps him engage first.

— Decent initial engagement. Generally does well to keep blockers out of his frame.

— Above-average leg drive and energy. Keeps churning.

— Heady player. Always has eyes on the QB and does well to see the backfield as a run defender.

— Plays with a good, balanced base. Helps him stay upright despite middling strength.





NEGATIVES

— Too skinny. Needs to fill out his frame with at least another 10 pounds, if not more.

— Below-average play strength. Struggles to pop with engages, anchor can waver.

— Middling hip flexibility. Struggles to get low and explode out into blockers.

— Poor snap get-off. Rarely comes off the ball with any real juice.

— Below-average bend. Struggles to widen himself out and run the corner.

— Needs to develop pass-rushing moves. Has no clear fastball, let alone changeups.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 35 TOT, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 SK, 1 PD, 1 FF





NOTES

— 3-star JUCO recruit in 2019.

— Two-year starter.

— 2020 All-ACC honorable mention.





OVERALL

Amare Barno has the length of an NFL edge, but he will need more than that to stick around.

Barno's build comes with clear strengths and weaknesses. At 6'4 5/8", he sports a lean frame with great length in his upper body. Those long arms often allow him to get in the first punch when engaging with opposing linemen.

However, Barno's long legs make him a long and clunky strider, making it difficult for him to get low and bend around the edge. His legs too often get out of control, which prevents him from turning the corner effectively. Additionally, Barno only packs 246 pounds into that frame, leaving him far too skinny to be an every-down player in the NFL right now.

In run defense, Barno's skill set is a clash between fundamentals and ability. He sees plays unfold well and is quick to trigger on his assignment. Moreover, Barno uses his length effectively to make the first move and plays with a square base under him. He also plays with a ton of energy and surprising leg drive, giving him some ability to make plays late in the down.

With that being said, Barno does not have the explosiveness or quickness to be a playmaker. Likewise, his play strength is often lacking. Even when he does all the right things technique-wise, bigger and better blockers clear him out of the way.

Barno's pass-rushing repertoire is more limited right now. He does not have a clear athletic trait to lean on. His get-off is uninspiring and his bend is below-average, in part because he is an awkward strider. At this stage, Barno also lacks a reliable pass-rushing approach. He too often defaults to trying to leg-drive his way through for hustle sacks, showing off precious few moves or counter-moves.

Barno's passable run-defense savvy and enticing length will be enough to get him rostered, but it's tough to get excited over his ceiling considering his weight and athletic limitations.





GRADE: 6.3 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 197

POSITION RANK: EDGE23

PRO COMPARISON: Carroll Phillips





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen