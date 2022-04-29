Kenyon Green NFL Draft 2022: Scouting for Houston Texans' IOL

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 7/8"

WEIGHT: 323

HAND: 10 3/8"

ARM: 34 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'11 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 5.24

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: 5.12

VERTICAL: 26"

BROAD: 8'6"







POSITIVES

— Physical, rugged playing style with a wide base and good acceleration into contact to create knockback power at the point of attack.

— Heavy hands to thump and feed defensive tackles over on double-teams and wash them down on down blocks.

— Good athletic ability to hook and reach in the zone-run game, locate targets on the move and redirect to stay attached to rushers that get to his edge.

— Consistently looks for work when uncovered, with the power and demeanor to cave in adjacent rushers.

— Has the core strength, girth and wide base to set a firm anchor against the bull rush.



NEGATIVES

— Erratic, wide hand placement with a bad habit of not always bringing his feet into contact, leaning and wrestling defenders that challenge him.

— Doesn’t reset hands quickly or often enough to get out of poorly leveraged positions.

— Needs to be more patient with his hands and not overset against shifty rushers who set up their moves with stutters.





2021 STATISTICS

—12 starts; seven at LG, two at RT, two at RG and one at LT





NOTES

— Former 5-star recruit at offensive tackle out of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas.

— His father played offensive guard at Grambling State, and his mother played volleyball at UCLA.

— 35 career starts primarily at left guard but has starts at every position except center.





OVERALL

Green is a third-year starter who came to Texas A&M as the top overall recruit in Texas and a 5-star offensive tackle. He has amassed 35 career starts at every position except center in a heavy inside-zone-run scheme and projects best as a guard in the NFL.

Green has a burly, wide-bodied frame with some extra weight around his midsection. He is naturally powerful with light feet and loose hips for his size, with the ability to mirror and stay attached to rushers who get to his edge, locate and overwhelm smaller targets on the move.

Green’s wide base and ability to sink his hips allows him to brace and anchor on command. He tends to overset rushers from wider angles who set up their moves with stutters and hesitations, leaving him vulnerable to losing across his face. He is a solid run-blocker who can cover up defenders with his size and grip strength, cave them in on down blocks and overwhelm linebackers at the second level when he squares them up.

Green doesn't always bring his feet on angle-drive blocks. He leans and gets too wide with his hands at the point of attack, which leads to his being stood up and forced into wrestling matches with defenders rather than resetting his hands and feet to get out of bad positions. His grip strength allows him to create a strong latch even if his hands are on the back shoulder pad, but he is vulnerable to holds that will be more pronounced in the NFL.

Green has key foundational traits to become a longtime, high-quality starting guard in the NFL, but he needs to clean up some bad habits and polish up his footwork and hands before reaching his potential.





GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 42

POSITION RANK: IOL3

PRO COMPARISON: Davin Joseph

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn