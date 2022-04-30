Channing Tindall NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Miami Dolphins' LB

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1 7/8"

WEIGHT: 230

HAND: 10 5/8"

ARM: 32 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'5 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.47

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 42"

BROAD: 10'9"





POSITIVES

— Elite speed. Shows up the most on outside runs or perimeter screens.

— Above-average agility in space. Can bend and redirect in open grass when needed.

— Good strength when playing downhill. Can knock blockers back.

— High-energy player who wants to be physical.

— Above-average blitzer.

— Good tackler. Consistent technique and strikes with force.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average eyes, especially inside. Does not see pullers or mesh points cleanly.

— Inconsistent technique taking on blocks in space. Struggles to find his base and strike with consistency.

— Change of direction can be clunky, especially in tight areas.

— Limited coverage capabilities.

— Only one season with significant playing time.





2021 STATISTICS

15 G, 67 TOT, 7.5 TFL, 5.5 SK, 1 FF





NOTES

— One-year contributor.

— 2021 AP second-team All-SEC.





OVERALL

Channing Tindall is an experiment in seeing how far a single elite trait can take a player. For Tindall, that trait is speed.

Against outside runs (particularly option) or perimeter screens, he regularly showed the elite speed to be the first man to the play. He also has a good sense for tackling angles, such that he rarely overruns or underruns where the ball carrier is headed. In turn, Tindall is a strong, consistent tackler who tends to wrap up well, particularly when tackling in space.

Tindall also has the ability to bring that speed downhill. He can be a good hammer to muck up rushing lanes, as well as an effective blitzer, thanks to the momentum and force he can get behind his pads.

With that said, Tindall's processing is a question mark. He too often steps the wrong way or waits around for too long while run plays develop in front of him. In college, his raw speed could bail him out, but that will likely be less reliable in the NFL. His movement when shuffling side-to-side is also quite clunky, as he plays with long, frantic strides. That makes it tougher for him to redirect.

Additionally, Tindall has the power to take on blocks effectively, but his technique wavers. He too often is slow to bring his hands up and strike offensive linemen, instead opting to just collide with them and hope to stay balanced. Tindall also showed little coverage ability beyond basic man-to-man principles against running backs.

Tindall is definitely a project. His processing and technique versus the run, as well as his discipline in zone coverage, all need some time to be ironed out. With that said, Tindall brings rare speed for the position and has enough energy and tackling ability to be worth investing in. Tindall can be a special teamer (like he was at Georgia) while developing the fundamentals to be a starting linebacker.





GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 115

POSITION RANK: LB10

PRO COMPARISON: Quincy Williams





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen