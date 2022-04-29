Breece Hall NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for New York Jets' RB

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/4"

WEIGHT: 217

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 31 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'3 7/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.39

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 40"

BROAD: 10'6"





POSITIVES

— Legit three-down RB with good size and build for the position.

— Smart and patient runner. Understands how to read second-level blocks, especially on zone-run schemes. Doesn’t get greedy when the blocks aren’t there and will maximize whatever is blocked for him.

— Utilizes tight footwork that allows him to maximize his vision. Effective on his jump cuts to set up his blockers with little wasted movement.

— Good contact balance and strength. Keeps his feet and runs through arm tackles.

— Not a burner but has good long speed and can hit home runs in the open field.

—.Flashes the necessary burst to hit the hole and take advantage when it opens up.

— Has good eyes in pass protection to identify blitzers.

— Good, natural hands out of the backfield.





NEGATIVES

— Protection effort can wane. Will have to adjust to more complicated pass protection schemes at NFL level.

— Significant amount of tread on his tires. Over 800 touches in college career.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 253 ATT, 1,472 YDS (5.8 AVG), 20 TD, 36 REC, 302 YDS, 3 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first team All-American

— 2020 first team All-American

— 2021 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

— 2020 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year





OVERALL

Breece Hall has the size and skill set to be a three-down starting running back in the NFL.

Hall is a big back, but his game is more finesse than power. He consistently runs with patience and knows how to tempo his runs to maximize his vision and set up his blockers. That allows him to be productive on any form of run concept, with enough burst to hit the hole when he sees it opening up.

Hall runs through arm tackles and is able to create consistent yards after contact and get the most out of whatever is blocked for him. While he isn’t a true home run hitter, he does have enough long speed to pull away in the open field and create explosive gains for the offense.

He also shows natural hands as a receiver and is comfortable extending away from his body to haul in a catch. However, his route tree is limited to checkdowns and screens, which does limit some of his versatility.

Hall will need to keep developing his pass protection to stay on the field on passing downs. He shows good eyes, but his effort and technique can be inconsistent, and he can be prone to cutting blitzers, which is disappointing given his size.

Overall, Hall has the size, vision, footwork, and athleticism to be a productive RB in any type of run scheme, both from under center and the shotgun. He already has a lot of miles on his odometer and will need to keep refining his pass protection technique. But his ability to be a steady, productive player who helps out his blockers on every run play and the upside to stay on the field for passing downs should appeal to most NFL teams.





GRADE: 7.9 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 37

POSITION RANK: RB1

PRO COMPARISON: Le’Veon Bell





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice