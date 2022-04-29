Daxton Hill NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' S

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0 1/4"

WEIGHT: 191

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 32 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.38

3-CONE: 6.57

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 10'1"





POSITIVES

— Versatile player. Able to play all positions in defensive backfield.

— Has adequate coverage skills to play man from outside or in slot.

— Good tackling ability. Wrap tackler who also can run through ball-carrier.

— Plays with good aggression and physicality. Throws his body around. Very good run recognition and in-block destruction.

— Good in zone. Best with eyes back to the QB.





NEGATIVES

— Lacks ideal length. Can get stacked behind the WR in pass coverage.

— Too much of a gambler. Takes unnecessary risks.

— Slightly above-average man-coverage skill. Can be slow with route recognition and playing the ball downfield.

— Slow to find the ball and react in pass coverage.

2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 69 TOT, 4.5 TFL, 0.5 SK, 2 INT, 8 PBU





OVERALL

Hill is a versatile player who has the ability to play all over the secondary. With his physical nature, he performs best when he's close to the line of scrimmage. He relies on his physicality in the run game, with good strength and aggressive tackling.

Though Hill has very good speed and movement skills, he can fall out of phase downfield. He can get turned around at times in the pass game. Slower reaction and breaking ability can allow receivers a step on him.

Hill tallied the most on-ball production of his career in 2021, but he still struggled at times when matched against better receivers. His hip tightness paired with his hesitation to locate the ball downfield caused him to struggle in the pass game.

Hill is at his best when working in the intermediate to short area of the field and when he is allowed to play the game moving forward, with the play in front of him. His physical nature allows him to fit the run game as well as occasionally blitz.

Hill will need to use his strength and physicality in the slot once he reaches the NFL. Though he lacks the twitch necessary there, he can also try playing safety full-time.





GRADE: 7.9 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 35

POSITION RANK: S3

PRO COMPARISON: M.J. Stewart





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings