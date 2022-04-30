Sean Rhyan NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' IOL

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4 5/8"

WEIGHT: 321

HAND: 11 1/8"

ARM: 32 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: 5.25

3-CONE: 7.55

SHUTTLE: 4.81

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 9'2"





POSITIVES

— Stout, thick build throughout his frame with above-average play strength.

— Shows good pop in his hands and grip strength to jolt, displace and feed defenders laterally on double-teams, plus compress, seal and pin defenders on down blocks to create lanes off his backside.

— Has the core and lower-body strength to brace, with impressive stopping power to anchor quickly against the bull rush.

— Takes solid angles up to the second level to intersect and disrupt pursuit angles of 'backers.





NEGATIVES

— Adequate athletic ability, lateral quickness and ability to redirect.

— Struggles to adjust his aiming points and connect against post-snap movement from shifty defenders, resulting in persistently lunging and getting beat clean across his face on kick-out blocks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Limited range in pass protection results in his hips turning too early and feet crossing over to protect the corner against speed-rushers, leaving him susceptible to getting beat inside across his face.

— Looks to have middling arm length that allows defenders easy access to his chest to stack and press him off of blocks.





2021 STATISTICS

- 12 starts at left tackle.

- First-team All-Pac-12 selection by the coaches and second-team by the AP.





NOTES

— Former 4-star offensive line recruit out of San Juan Hills High School in San Juan Capistrano, California, and top overall offensive lineman in the state, per 247Sports.

— Decorated track and field athlete, rugby player and switch hitter in baseball with school records in the shot put and discus. Finished third in the shot put (61-5.5) at the 2019 California State Championship meet.

— In 2019, Rhyan became the first true freshman to start at offensive tackle at UCLA since 2012.

— 31 career starts, primarily at left tackle.





OVERALL

Sean Rhyan was a three-year starter inside Chip Kelly's multiple-run scheme at UCLA with 31 starts at left tackle.

Rhyan has a stout, thick build throughout his frame with good overall play strength. He was featured extensively in the run game on tackle over formations, moving to the right side throughout games to block down and pin the frontside defensive end.

Rhyan excels on down blocks and feeding defenders over on double-teams with above-average power and jolt in his hands to create lateral displacement. He also has the core and grip strength to strain and leverage blocks through contact. His play strength translates into a firm anchor, with the stopping power to quickly reduce momentum and give up minimal ground against the bull rush.

Rhyan shows below-average athletic ability, quickness and change of direction, which causes him to struggle to line up and adjust to post-snap movement from shifty defenders. This leads to him leaning, lunging and getting beat too often across his face on kick out blocks.

Rhyan has limited range in pass protection, turning his hips too early and crossing over with his feet to protect the corner against speed-rushers. That leaves him susceptible to getting beat inside across his face against counter moves. He also has below-average length. That will necessitate a move inside in the NFL, where his body type and play strength are a more natural fit.

Overall, Rhyan is a high-level developmental prospect with a diverse athletic background and the build and play strength of a potential role player at guard in the NFL. He'll need to move inside as a pro and refine his technique there to help mitigate his below-average athletic ability and length to stick on a roster long term.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 169

POSITION RANK: IOL20

PRO COMPARISON: Senio Kelemete





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn