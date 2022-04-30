Max Mitchell NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for New York Jets' OT

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6 1/4"

WEIGHT: 307

HAND: 10"

ARM: 33 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'8 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 5.32

3-CONE: 8.09

SHUTTLE: 4.65

VERTICAL: 25"

BROAD: 8'10"





POSITIVES

— Very good snap timing to get to his landmarks against wide rush angles with the weight distribution and body control to redirect and mirror.

— Impressive length, independent hand usage and variance with his strikes in pass protection.

— Resets his hands quickly underneath and back inside with a strong latch to stay attached to blocks.

— Explodes out of his stance in the run game to close space and fit on targets quickly. Excels at cutting off the backside on zone runs and connecting with second-level targets off of combo blocks.





NEGATIVES

— Feet tends to bounce in pass protection with too much air under his set foot, preventing him from consistently rooting his feet and playing with a strong base in his anchor.

— Has a bad habit of striking late with his outside hand down the middle of rushers, leaving him vulnerable to the cross-chop and losing the corner quickly.

— Gets knocked back at the point of attack on angle-drive and overtake blocks due to below-average play strength and leg drive.

— Will roll onto his toes, lean and overextend in the 'drive' portion of blocks in an attempt to generate movement in the run game.





2021 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at right tackle

— First-team All-Sun Belt and third-team AP All-American selection





NOTES

— Former 2-star prospect out of Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana.

— 37 career starts at both tackle spots.

— Accepted an invitation to the 2022 Senior Bowl.





OVERALL

Max Mitchell was a three year starter inside Billy Napier's spread, run-heavy (55%), multiple offense with 37 career starts split between both tackle spots.

Mitchell has solid play speed with the snap timing to get to his landmarks against wide rush angles, redirect and mirror on an island. He does a nice job mixing up his strikes in pass protection with independent hands and resets underneath and inside rushers quickly to stay attached to blocks.

He effectively cuts off the backside of zone runs (scooping, overtaking on combos) while closing space in a flash up to the second level to locate and fit on backers.

However, Mitchell is light in the pants with middling play strength that results in getting knocked back on contact and overextended on drive blocks. He tends to bounce with jittery feet in pass sets, getting too much air under his set foot that prevents him from rooting his feet and anchoring with much stopping power. He also has a bad habit of being late with his outside hand down the middle of rushers that pro rushers will exploit.

Overall, Mitchell springs out of his stance with very good snap timing and range to play on an island with quick, crafty hands to keep rushers guessing. Mitchell excels as a zone run-blocker with above-average play speed to effectively reach, scoop and locate targets in space.

Mitchell needs to correct a couple of bad habits and improve his play strength, but his play speed and length offer him a chance to stick as a backup swing tackle in a zone-based scheme with starter potential down the road.





GRADE: 6.9 (Potential role player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 118

POSITION RANK: OT11

PRO COMPARISON: James Hurst





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn