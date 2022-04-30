Tyler Allgeier NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons' RB

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10 3/4"

WEIGHT: 224

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 31 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.60

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 33"

BROAD: 10'0"





POSITIVES

— Good size for the position. Thicker lower body.

— Patient runner with good vision. Knows how to tempo his runs to let his blocks develop.

— Consistently runs behind his pads. Falls forward when getting tackled.

— Runs with very good balance. Plays with a wide base and tight footwork.

— Tough runner who constantly falls forward. Strong player who churns his legs and makes himself a hard tackle for defenders.

—.Good hands when working out of the backfield.

— Willing pass protector who blocks with a good base.





NEGATIVES

— Not overly explosive.

— Route-running experience mostly consists of checkdowns and screens.

— Did have fumbles with extended touches.





2021 STATISTICS

276 ATT, 1,601 YDS (5.8 AVG), 23 TD, 28 REC, 199 YDS





NOTES

— Played linebacker at times during the 2019 season.

— Former walk-on.





OVERALL

Tyler Allgeier is a running back with a good build who has true three-down potential in the NFL. He runs with a good base and is light on his feet with polished footwork for his size.

Allgeier understands how to tempo his runs and utilize his vision. He consistently shows the ability to set up his blockers with enough burst to take advantage of the holes that are developing. Allgeier is a tough runner who does not go down easily, often making the first defender miss with his contact balance and strength.

Allgeier is also a willing pass protector, where his play strength and balance show up. His eyes consistently go to the right spot and he will meet defenders with a good base, but he can be inconsistent with his sustain on his blocks. He also is a natural pass-catcher who is more than comfortable when the ball is thrown his way.

While Allgeier flashes good burst and enough long speed, he is not overly explosive to be a constant home run hitter. His route running is also limited at this point in time just because of what was asked out of him in the BYU offense. His extensive touches over the past two seasons will also cause concern for some teams.

Overall, Allgeier has the play strength, vision and enough athleticism to be a feature player in a running back rotation for NFL teams. His full package of traits makes him so much more than just a battering ram. Allgeier's hands and willingness as a pass protector will also allow him to see the field on all three downs.

Allgeier would best be paired with another back who has more burst to his game, but he has the size and well-rounded game to be able to take a chunk of the touches. His lack of true home run speed and some tread on his tires are his main blemishes, but Allgeier has the efficiency, vision and toughness to be a consistent contributor in the run game.





GRADE: 7.2 (High-level backup/Potential starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 93

POSITION RANK: RB5

PRO COMPARISON: James Conner





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice