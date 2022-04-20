NFL Teams Who Can't Afford to Blow It in the 2022 Draft

0 of 6

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL draft will be a bigger event for some teams than others.

For example, the Miami Dolphins probably aren't sweating this year's draft. They won't be on the clock until the 102nd pick and have only four total selections after their blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill this offseason.

Other teams are heavily invested in the 2022 draft, though. Whether they have multiple first-round picks or need to find impact contributors to fill major holes on their rosters, some front offices and franchises will have their futures tied to this draft class.

Here's a look at the teams who have to get it right this year to maximize their potential.