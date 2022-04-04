Eagles, Saints Trade Multiple NFL Draft Picks; PHI Gets NO's 2023 1st-Rounder

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Monday involving eight draft picks:

The Eagles previously had three first-round picks for the 2022 NFL draft (15, 16, 19), but they are now left with No. 15 and No. 18 overall. The Saints now have the No. 16 and No. 19 overall picks in the first round.

Philadelphia stocks up for its future by adding a 2023 first-rounder and 2024 second-rounder as well as an extra third-round pick this year.

The 16th overall pick came from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for Carson Wentz.

This is the Eagles' second straight year with a major pre-draft swap. Last year, they landed a 2022 first-rounder (15th overall) from the Miami Dolphins while moving back from No. 6 to No. 12. They later traded back up to No. 10 to draft receiver DeVonta Smith.

Philadelphia still has two first-round picks in this year's draft and now has two first-rounders in 2023 as well.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is now poised to add another impact player in the first round of the 2022 draft. The Saints missed the playoffs for the first time in five years after finishing 9-8 last season, and head coach Sean Payton retired after the season.

With two top-20 picks, the organization can try to get back on track under new head coach Dennis Allen.

This deal also helps the Saints keep their options open, as they now have additional premium draft capital to dangle for a potential quarterback of the future.