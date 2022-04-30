Alex Wright NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' EDGE

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5 1/8"

WEIGHT: 271

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 34"

WINGSPAN: 6'10 7/8"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Massive build. Has the length and thickness to be an easy every-down player.

— Powerful hands. Gets easy extension when he strikes through OL.

— Physical, high-energy play style. Always looking to hit and keep fighting until the end of a rep.

— Good lower-body strength. Absorbs and withstands contact well.

— Great get-off. Flies off the ball, especially from a stand-up position.

— Surprising ankle flexibility for someone his size. Can widen his body out a bit.





NEGATIVES

— Pass-rush plan is uninspiring. Often resorts to just attacking the outside shoulder with wild hands.

— Ducks his head upon contact, especially in the run game.

— Below-average agility in space. Not the worst, considering his size, but not a strength for him.

— Naturally overleveraged, which will be an issue versus the NFL's best pass protectors.

— Below-average hip flexibility. Struggles to get low; tougher to run a tight corner around the edge.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 45 TOT, 7.5 TFL, 6 SK, 2 FF





NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2019. Listed at 225 pounds as a recruit.

— Three-year starter.

— 2021 second-team All-C-USA.





OVERALL

Alex Wright is an incomplete prospect, but it is tough to find edge players with his combination of size and strength.

Wright sports a long, well-built 6'7" and 270-pound frame. Length alone helps Wright win many engagements, but he also packs a ton of power in his initial punch. Wright's strength and relentless motor are often overwhelming, giving him a better chance to free himself the longer a play goes on. Similarly, Wright shows some sand in his pants and has the anchor to be a reliable run defender. Wright's biggest issue as a run defender right now is that he regularly ducks his head upon contact, often losing sight of where he needs to be relative to his gap and where the ball carrier is.

As a pass-rusher, Wright has some exciting tools. Wright gets off the ball very well for someone his size. When paired with his length and heavy hands, it's easy to see how Wright has so many ways to win a rep early on. Additionally, Wright flashes better ankle flexibility than expected, showing off the ability to widen his body out a bit and remain balanced while running the corner.

He is still raw as a pass-rusher, though, and could stand to develop a fuller arsenal of moves, particularly inside moves to take advantage of his heft. Wright also has poor hip flexibility and leverage because of his height, making it tough for him to drop his hips and get low to bend through contact that way. Moving around in space is not Wright's forte either. He can be a bit slow changing directions, and his closing speed is nothing of note, which all makes sense for someone his size.

Wright is a bet on size, strength and explosion. It may take some time for him to develop better technique and leverage, as well as expand his pass-rushing plan, but he has a unique set of physical tools worth investing in with a top-100 pick. Wright would be best as a strong-side defensive end who can be kicked inside in certain pass-rush focused packages.





GRADE: 7.0 (High-level backup/Potential starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 108

POSITION RANK: EDGE14

PRO COMPARISON: Michael Johnson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen