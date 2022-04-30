Cade Otton NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' TE

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 247

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 32 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Good height and size with above-average length to be a true Y tight end in the NFL.

— Good, reliable hands catching the ball.

— Can legitimately block edge-defenders in the run game and on pass sets. Not just a shield blocker. Plays with good technique, hands and bend.

— Plays with very good eyes and understanding of his blocking assignments. Doesn't hesitate on his adjustments and shows advanced awareness.

— Above-average speed but a good overall athlete. Shows bend in his blocks and the ability to sink when breaking on routes. Consistently keeps his feet and maintains his block.

— Plays mostly in-line but also asked to split out in passing situations.

— Good route-runner with an understanding of finding space versus zone coverage. Detailed on his routes, consistently gets to the proper depth and understands how to gain leverage versus man coverage. Stays friendly to the quarterback and has the body control to work down on his routes after breaking.

— Competitive and tough player. Looks to find work on every play. Blocking upfield even after running a route.





Video Play Button Videos you might like

NEGATIVES

— Had some drops on throws away from his body.

— Not dynamic in the passing game. More of a steady option.





2021 STATISTICS

8 G, 28 REC, 250 YDS (8.9 AVG), 1 TD





NOTES

— 2020 first-team All-Pac 12





OVERALL

Otton has the size, strength and technique to be a true Y tight end in the NFL. He can block edge-defenders in the run game and can consistently set the edge when asked to be the point of attack. He also has the athleticism and bend to get his head across when he's on the back side of concepts.

Otton's ability to sink and stay balanced shows up in his blocking when he has to reset, and he's able to keep his feet and maintain his blocks. He also shows the ability to hold his own when asked to block defenders one-on-one in pass sets on play-action concepts. His competitiveness and toughness shows up in his blocking, as he's willing to take it to any defender and will bury players when given the opportunity.

Otton is a good route-runner and understands the details of his assignment. He will consistently get the proper depth and has enough quickness and bend to gain leverage versus man coverage. He also has the spatial awareness to find soft spots in zone and stays friendly to the quarterback when in scramble drills. He is not overly dynamic and is best on shorter and intermediate routes.

Otton only has above-average long speed, but he consistently wins on his route with his ability to gain leverage and overall route-running polish. He has good hands, but he did have some drops show up on film. However, some of those drops—and his overall lack of production—can be attributed to poor quarterback play.

Overall, Otton will be useful right away when he enters the NFL. He has true blocking ability and does enough in the passing game that he can see the field on run downs as a Y tight end. He might never be a mismatch nightmare for defenses, but his polish and technique will allow him to carve out a role that allows him to stay on the field and consistently impact the game in a positive way.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 70

POSITION RANK: TE3

PRO COMPARISON: Jack Doyle





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice