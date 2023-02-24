AEW Star Jeff Hardy Avoids Jail Time; License Suspended 10 Years for 2022 DUI Arrest

Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Jeff Hardy avoided additional jail time after agreeing to a nolo contendere plea in his 2022 DUI case.

According to Josh Nason of F4WOnline.com, Hardy was sentenced to time served (38 days) and two years probation, and he had his driver's license suspended for 10 years. The former world champion also has to complete community service and a DUI school or drug rehab program.

Matt Hardy addressed his brother's ordeal on social media:

Hardy was arrested in Florida last June, his third DUI arrest within the past 10 years. The Florida Highway Patrol said he had been driving erratically and "appeared to be in a stupor and confused" when officers pulled him over and approached his driver-side window.

The 45-year-old performed two breathalyzer tests and yielded readings of 0.294 and 0.291, both of which were well above the legal limit (0.08).

Hardy was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended licence, and failing to have a DUI interlock equipped in his car.

A nolo contendere plea is no different from pleading no-contest. By exercising that option, Hardy neither admitted guilt nor disputed the allegations made against him.

AEW president Tony Khan announced the company suspended Hardy in the wake of his arrest. He "can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

Hardy last wrestled for AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last May.